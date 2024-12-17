flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust" (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Obverse Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,925)
  • Weight6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter31 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationShilling
  • Yearno date (1625-1642)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:500 USD
Auction Prices (50)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1250 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 1,900. Bidding took place September 18, 2019.

United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
SellerSpink
DateDecember 17, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
1206 $
Price in auction currency 950 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
SellerSpink
DateDecember 17, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
1396 $
Price in auction currency 1100 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - December 13, 2023
SellerSpink
DateDecember 13, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
SellerStack's
DateAugust 24, 2023
ConditionVF30 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust" at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
SellerCNG
DateMay 18, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 10, 2022
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateMarch 10, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 10, 2022
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateMarch 10, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust" at auction CNG - February 23, 2022
SellerCNG
DateFebruary 23, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - January 23, 2022
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 23, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust" at auction CNG - April 21, 2021
SellerCNG
DateApril 21, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust" at auction CNG - September 23, 2020
SellerCNG
DateSeptember 23, 2020
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust" at auction Auctiones - September 20, 2020
SellerAuctiones
DateSeptember 20, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust" at auction DNW - April 8, 2020
SellerDNW
DateApril 8, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust" at auction DNW - December 5, 2019
SellerDNW
DateDecember 5, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust" at auction DNW - December 5, 2019
SellerDNW
DateDecember 5, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust" at auction DNW - October 10, 2019
SellerDNW
DateOctober 10, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust" at auction DNW - September 19, 2019
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 19, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust" at auction DNW - September 19, 2019
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 19, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust" at auction DNW - September 19, 2019
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 19, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust" at auction DNW - September 19, 2019
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 19, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust" at auction Numisor - June 25, 2019
SellerNumisor
DateJune 25, 2019
ConditionVF
How much is the silver coin of Charles I Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust"?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust" is 500 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust"?

To sell the Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

