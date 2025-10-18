flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust". Plume above the shield (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Variety: Plume above the shield

Obverse Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust" Plume above the shield - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust" Plume above the shield - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,925)
  • Weight6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter31 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationShilling
  • Yearno date (1625-1642)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:3600 USD
Auction sales chart Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust" Plume above the shield - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (58)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust". Plume above the shield. This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1074 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich auction for CHF 7,000. Bidding took place December 3, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - November 6, 2025
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateNovember 6, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
3396 $
Price in auction currency 2750 CHF
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - November 6, 2025
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateNovember 6, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
3705 $
Price in auction currency 3000 CHF
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust" at auction Leu - October 18, 2025
SellerLeu
DateOctober 18, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionXF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
SellerSpink
DateDecember 17, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - December 3, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateDecember 3, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - December 3, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateDecember 3, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - December 3, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateDecember 3, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - December 3, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateDecember 3, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - December 3, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateDecember 3, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust" at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateApril 16, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust" at auction London Coins - June 5, 2022
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 5, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust" at auction DNW - September 22, 2021
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 22, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust" at auction CNG - April 21, 2021
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust" at auction CNG - April 21, 2021
SellerCNG
DateApril 21, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust" at auction DNW - February 2, 2021
SellerDNW
DateFebruary 2, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust" at auction DNW - February 2, 2021
SellerDNW
DateFebruary 2, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust" at auction DNW - December 2, 2020
SellerDNW
DateDecember 2, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust" at auction DNW - July 8, 2020
SellerDNW
DateJuly 8, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust" at auction DNW - July 8, 2020
SellerDNW
DateJuly 8, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust" at auction DNW - July 8, 2020
SellerDNW
DateJuly 8, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
How much is the silver coin of Charles I Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust", Plume above the shield?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust", Plume above the shield is 3600 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust", Plume above the shield?

The information on the current value of the British coin Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust", Plume above the shield is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust", Plume above the shield?

To sell the Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust", Plume above the shield we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

