United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Shilling no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Obverse Shilling no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Shilling no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,925)
  • Weight6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter31 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationShilling
  • Yearno date (1642-1649)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:1600 USD
Auction sales chart Shilling no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (39)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type". This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1250 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich auction for CHF 14,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction NOONANS - November 12, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateNovember 12, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
855 $
Price in auction currency 650 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction NOONANS - April 8, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateApril 8, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
331 $
Price in auction currency 260 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionVF35 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
SellerSpink
DateDecember 17, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - December 3, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateDecember 3, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction CNG - September 11, 2024
SellerCNG
DateSeptember 11, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateJuly 10, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - May 8, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateMay 8, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction Morton & Eden - April 26, 2024
SellerMorton & Eden
DateApril 26, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 26, 2024
SellerHosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
DateMarch 26, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 3, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateNovember 15, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 28, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 28, 2023
SellerHosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
DateMarch 28, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction Nihon - December 11, 2022
SellerNihon
DateDecember 11, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateNovember 27, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 10, 2022
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateMarch 10, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 10, 2022
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateMarch 10, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 8, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction DNW - November 3, 2020
SellerDNW
DateNovember 3, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction CNG - September 17, 2020
SellerCNG
DateSeptember 17, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction St James’s - December 4, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateDecember 4, 2025
ConditionF
To auction

How much is the silver coin of Charles I Shilling no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type"?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Shilling no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" is 1600 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Shilling no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Shilling no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Shilling no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type"?

To sell the Shilling no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

