Shilling no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" (United Kingdom, Charles I)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,925)
- Weight6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter31 mm
- EdgePlain
Description
- CountryUnited Kingdom
- PeriodCharles I
- DenominationShilling
- Yearno date (1642-1649)
- RulerCharles I (King of England)
- MintLondon
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type". This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1250 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich auction for CHF 14,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.
How much is the silver coin of Charles I Shilling no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type"?
According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Shilling no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" is 1600 USD.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the Shilling no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type"?
The information on the current value of the British coin Shilling no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the Shilling no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type"?
To sell the Shilling no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.