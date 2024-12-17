flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust". Plume above the shield (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Variety: Plume above the shield

Obverse Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" Plume above the shield - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" Plume above the shield - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,925)
  • Weight6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter31 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationShilling
  • Yearno date (1625-1642)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:2500 USD
Auction sales chart Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" Plume above the shield - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (31)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust". Plume above the shield. This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 264 sold at the Spink auction for GBP 11,500. Bidding took place September 24, 2019.

Сondition
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" at auction NOONANS - February 18, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateFebruary 18, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 100 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
SellerSpink
DateDecember 17, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
330 $
Price in auction currency 260 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
SellerSpink
DateDecember 17, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - May 8, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateMay 8, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" at auction Spink - December 13, 2023
SellerSpink
DateDecember 13, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateNovember 15, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" at auction NOONANS - July 19, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateJuly 19, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" at auction NOONANS - July 19, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateJuly 19, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" at auction Spink - January 23, 2022
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" at auction Spink - January 23, 2022
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 23, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" at auction Holmasto - December 18, 2021
SellerHolmasto
DateDecember 18, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" at auction DNW - July 8, 2020
SellerDNW
DateJuly 8, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" at auction DNW - July 8, 2020
SellerDNW
DateJuly 8, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" at auction CNG - May 14, 2020
SellerCNG
DateMay 14, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" at auction DNW - April 8, 2020
SellerDNW
DateApril 8, 2020
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" at auction DNW - December 5, 2019
SellerDNW
DateDecember 5, 2019
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" at auction Spink - September 24, 2019
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 24, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" at auction DNW - June 14, 2018
SellerDNW
DateJune 14, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" at auction DNW - June 14, 2018
SellerDNW
DateJune 14, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 27, 2017
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateNovember 27, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" at auction DNW - September 15, 2017
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 15, 2017
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" at auction DNW - June 16, 2017
SellerDNW
DateJune 16, 2017
ConditionF
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Charles I Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust", Plume above the shield?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust", Plume above the shield is 2500 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust", Plume above the shield?

The information on the current value of the British coin Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust", Plume above the shield is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust", Plume above the shield?

To sell the Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust", Plume above the shield we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of United KingdomCoin catalog of Charles ICoins of United Kingdom in 1625All English coinsEnglish silver coinsEnglish coins ShillingNumismatic auctions