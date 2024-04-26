flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Shilling no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type". Shortened broad bust (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Variety: Shortened broad bust

Obverse Shilling no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" Shortened broad bust - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Shilling no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" Shortened broad bust - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,925)
  • Weight6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter31 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationShilling
  • Yearno date (1642-1649)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:910 USD
Auction sales chart Shilling no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" Shortened broad bust - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (41)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type". Shortened broad bust. This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1085 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich auction for CHF 4,750. Bidding took place December 3, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction NOONANS - November 12, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateNovember 12, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
342 $
Price in auction currency 260 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction NOONANS - November 12, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateNovember 12, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
395 $
Price in auction currency 300 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction CNG - September 10, 2025
SellerCNG
DateSeptember 10, 2025
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionVF30 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - December 3, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateDecember 3, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction Morton & Eden - April 26, 2024
SellerMorton & Eden
DateApril 26, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction Morton & Eden - April 26, 2024
SellerMorton & Eden
DateApril 26, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction St James’s - October 19, 2023
SellerSt James’s
DateOctober 19, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 26, 2023
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 12, 2023
SellerHosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
DateSeptember 12, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction NOONANS - June 8, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateJune 8, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
SellerSpink
DateJuly 5, 2022
ConditionFR
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 10, 2022
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateMarch 10, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction Spink - September 29, 2021
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 29, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction DNW - September 22, 2021
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 22, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 8, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 8, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
SellerDNW
DateJuly 7, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction DNW - June 3, 2021
SellerDNW
DateJune 3, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction CNG - September 23, 2020
SellerCNG
DateSeptember 23, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction DNW - April 8, 2020
SellerDNW
DateApril 8, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
How much is the silver coin of Charles I Shilling no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type", Shortened broad bust?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Shilling no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type", Shortened broad bust is 910 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Shilling no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type", Shortened broad bust?

The information on the current value of the British coin Shilling no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type", Shortened broad bust is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Shilling no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type", Shortened broad bust?

To sell the Shilling no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type", Shortened broad bust we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

