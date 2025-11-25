Shilling no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot". The crown divides the border. Anchor on obverse and reverse (United Kingdom, Charles I)
Variety: The crown divides the border. Anchor on obverse and reverse
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,925)
- Weight6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter30 mm
- EdgePlain
Description
- CountryUnited Kingdom
- PeriodCharles I
- DenominationShilling
- Yearno date (1638-1639)
- RulerCharles I (King of England)
- MintLondon
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot". The crown divides the border. Anchor on obverse and reverse. This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 390 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 3,800. Bidding took place June 5, 2019.
How much is the silver coin of Charles I Shilling no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot", The crown divides the border, Anchor on obverse and reverse?
According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Shilling no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot", The crown divides the border, Anchor on obverse and reverse is 4800 USD.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the Shilling no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot", The crown divides the border, Anchor on obverse and reverse?
The information on the current value of the British coin Shilling no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot", The crown divides the border, Anchor on obverse and reverse is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the Shilling no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot", The crown divides the border, Anchor on obverse and reverse?
To sell the Shilling no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot", The crown divides the border, Anchor on obverse and reverse we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.