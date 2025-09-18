flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Obverse Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,925)
  • Weight6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter31 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationShilling
  • Yearno date (1625-1642)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:710 USD
Average price (PROOF):10000 USD
Auction sales chart Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (203)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type". This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1248 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich auction for CHF 30,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" at auction NOONANS - November 12, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateNovember 12, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
552 $
Price in auction currency 420 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" at auction NOONANS - November 12, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateNovember 12, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 190 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" at auction NOONANS - November 12, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateNovember 12, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" at auction St James’s - November 1, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateNovember 1, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" at auction Stack's - September 18, 2025
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 18, 2025
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" at auction TimeLine Auctions - September 17, 2025
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateSeptember 17, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" at auction CNG - September 10, 2025
SellerCNG
DateSeptember 10, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" at auction Heritage - September 8, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 8, 2025
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" at auction Leu - July 10, 2025
SellerLeu
DateJuly 10, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" at auction Leu - July 10, 2025
SellerLeu
DateJuly 10, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 9, 2025
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateJuly 9, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" at auction St James’s - June 7, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateJune 7, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" at auction CNG - May 22, 2025
SellerCNG
DateMay 22, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" at auction CNG - May 22, 2025
SellerCNG
DateMay 22, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" at auction CNG - May 22, 2025
SellerCNG
DateMay 22, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" at auction St James’s - April 30, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateApril 30, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" at auction CNG - April 2, 2025
SellerCNG
DateApril 2, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" at auction TimeLine Auctions - March 9, 2025
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateMarch 9, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" at auction Stephen Album - January 26, 2025
SellerStephen Album
DateJanuary 26, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" at auction Heritage - December 19, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 19, 2024
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" at auction St James’s - December 4, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateDecember 4, 2025
ConditionF
To auction
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" at auction St James’s - December 4, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateDecember 4, 2025
ConditionVF
To auction
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" at auction Rumnicoin - December 11, 2025
SellerRumnicoin
DateDecember 11, 2025
ConditionVF
To auction
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" at auction Leu - December 15, 2025
SellerLeu
DateDecember 15, 2025
ConditionVF
To auction

How much is the silver coin of Charles I Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type"?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" is 710 USD for regular strike and 10000 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type"?

To sell the Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

