United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Shilling no date (1625-1642) "First draped bust". Plume above the shield (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Variety: Plume above the shield

Obverse Shilling no date (1625-1642) "First draped bust" Plume above the shield - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Shilling no date (1625-1642) "First draped bust" Plume above the shield - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,925)
  • Weight6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter31 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationShilling
  • Yearno date (1625-1642)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:4400 USD
Auction sales chart Shilling no date (1625-1642) "First draped bust" Plume above the shield - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (10)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling no date (1625-1642) "First draped bust". Plume above the shield. This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1243 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich auction for CHF 13,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

Сondition
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "First draped bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - December 3, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateDecember 3, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
2821 $
Price in auction currency 2500 CHF
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "First draped bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - May 8, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateMay 8, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
14309 $
Price in auction currency 13000 CHF
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "First draped bust" at auction Morton & Eden - April 26, 2024
SellerMorton & Eden
DateApril 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "First draped bust" at auction DNW - December 5, 2019
SellerDNW
DateDecember 5, 2019
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "First draped bust" at auction DNW - June 6, 2019
SellerDNW
DateJune 6, 2019
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "First draped bust" at auction DNW - February 21, 2018
SellerDNW
DateFebruary 21, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "First draped bust" at auction Spink - March 28, 2017
SellerSpink
DateMarch 28, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "First draped bust" at auction DNW - November 12, 2015
SellerDNW
DateNovember 12, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "First draped bust" at auction DNW - November 12, 2015
SellerDNW
DateNovember 12, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "First draped bust" at auction London Coins - December 7, 2014
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 7, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "First draped bust" at auction St James’s - December 4, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateDecember 4, 2025
ConditionF
To auction

How much is the silver coin of Charles I Shilling no date (1625-1642) "First draped bust", Plume above the shield?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Shilling no date (1625-1642) "First draped bust", Plume above the shield is 4400 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Shilling no date (1625-1642) "First draped bust", Plume above the shield?

The information on the current value of the British coin Shilling no date (1625-1642) "First draped bust", Plume above the shield is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Shilling no date (1625-1642) "First draped bust", Plume above the shield?

To sell the Shilling no date (1625-1642) "First draped bust", Plume above the shield we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

