Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust". Without outline (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Variety: Without outline

Obverse Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" Without outline - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" Without outline - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,925)
  • Weight6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter32 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationShilling
  • Yearno date (1625-1642)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:790 USD
Auction sales chart Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" Without outline - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (254)Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust". Without outline. This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1246 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich auction for CHF 13,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction NOONANS - November 12, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateNovember 12, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
526 $
Price in auction currency 400 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction MDC Monaco - November 9, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 9, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - November 6, 2025
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateNovember 6, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 31, 2025
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateOctober 31, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction CNG - October 15, 2025
SellerCNG
DateOctober 15, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction TimeLine Auctions - September 17, 2025
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateSeptember 17, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction TimeLine Auctions - September 17, 2025
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateSeptember 17, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction CNG - July 16, 2025
SellerCNG
DateJuly 16, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 9, 2025
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateJuly 9, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction CNG - May 22, 2025
SellerCNG
DateMay 22, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction CNG - May 22, 2025
SellerCNG
DateMay 22, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Stephen Album - March 24, 2025
SellerStephen Album
DateMarch 24, 2025
ConditionXF40 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Roxbury’s - January 31, 2025
SellerRoxbury’s
DateJanuary 31, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionXF45 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionAU50 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Heritage - January 16, 2025
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Heritage - January 16, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 16, 2025
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Heritage - January 16, 2025
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Heritage - January 16, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 16, 2025
ConditionVF35 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Heritage - January 16, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 16, 2025
ConditionVF35 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Heritage - January 16, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 16, 2025
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
SellerSpink
DateDecember 17, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Charles I Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", Without outline?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", Without outline is 790 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", Without outline?

The information on the current value of the British coin Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", Without outline is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", Without outline?

To sell the Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", Without outline we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

