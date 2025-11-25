United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952
1/2 Unite (Half Unite) 1642 (United Kingdom, Charles I)
Specification
- MetalGold (0,917)
- Weight4,5 g
- Pure gold (0,1327 oz) 4,1265 g
- EdgePlain
Description
- CountryUnited Kingdom
- PeriodCharles I
- Denomination1/2 Unite (Half Unite)
- Year1642
- RulerCharles I (King of England)
- MintOxford
- PurposeCirculation
To sell the 1/2 Unite (Half Unite) 1642 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.
