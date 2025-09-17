flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust". Without outline. "CR" divided by shield (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Variety: Without outline. "CR" divided by shield

Obverse 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" Without outline "CR" divided by shield - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" Without outline "CR" divided by shield - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: TimeLine Auctions

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight1 g
  • Diameter16 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • Denomination2 Pence (Halfgroat)
  • Yearno date (1625-1642)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:190 USD
Auction sales chart 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" Without outline "CR" divided by shield - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (8)Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust". Without outline. "CR" divided by shield. This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 606 sold at the Spink auction for GBP 1,100. Bidding took place December 12, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction TimeLine Auctions - September 17, 2025
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateSeptember 17, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction TimeLine Auctions - June 11, 2025
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateJune 11, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 15 GBP
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionXF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Spink - July 20, 2021
SellerSpink
DateJuly 20, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction DNW - May 5, 2021
SellerDNW
DateMay 5, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction TimeLine Auctions - March 2, 2019
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateMarch 2, 2019
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Pegasi Numismatics - May 22, 2018
SellerPegasi Numismatics
DateMay 22, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction VAuctions - May 22, 2018
SellerVAuctions
DateMay 22, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction St James’s - December 4, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateDecember 4, 2025
ConditionVF
To auction

How much is the silver coin of Charles I 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", Without outline, "CR" divided by shield?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", Without outline, "CR" divided by shield is 190 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", Without outline, "CR" divided by shield?

The information on the current value of the British coin 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", Without outline, "CR" divided by shield is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", Without outline, "CR" divided by shield?

To sell the 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", Without outline, "CR" divided by shield we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of United KingdomCoin catalog of Charles ICoins of United Kingdom in 1625All English coinsEnglish silver coinsEnglish coins 2 Pence (Halfgroat)Numismatic auctions