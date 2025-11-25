flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Obverse 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight1 g
  • Diameter16 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • Denomination2 Pence (Halfgroat)
  • Yearno date (1625-1642)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:140 USD
Auction sales chart 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type". This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 57 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 340. Bidding took place December 1, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" at auction Goldberg - September 25, 2013
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" at auction Goldberg - September 25, 2013
SellerGoldberg
DateSeptember 25, 2013
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Charles I 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type"?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" is 140 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type"?

The information on the current value of the British coin 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type"?

To sell the 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of United KingdomCoin catalog of Charles ICoins of United Kingdom in 1625All English coinsEnglish silver coinsEnglish coins 2 Pence (Halfgroat)Numismatic auctions