2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" (United Kingdom, Charles I)
Specification
- MetalSilver
- Weight1 g
- Diameter16 mm
- EdgePlain
Description
- CountryUnited Kingdom
- PeriodCharles I
- Denomination2 Pence (Halfgroat)
- Yearno date (1625-1642)
- RulerCharles I (King of England)
- MintLondon
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type". This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 57 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 340. Bidding took place December 1, 2020.
How much is the silver coin of Charles I 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type"?
According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" is 140 USD.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type"?
The information on the current value of the British coin 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type"?
To sell the 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.