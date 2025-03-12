flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Crown no date (1625-1649) "Second type of horseman" (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Obverse Crown no date (1625-1649) "Second type of horseman" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Crown no date (1625-1649) "Second type of horseman" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight28,28 g
  • Diameter43 mm

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationCrown
  • Yearno date (1625-1649)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:3200 USD
Auction sales chart Crown no date (1625-1649) "Second type of horseman" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (76)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown no date (1625-1649) "Second type of horseman". This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1238 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich auction for CHF 19,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1649) "Second type of horseman" at auction Stack's - August 26, 2025
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1649) "Second type of horseman" at auction Stack's - August 26, 2025
SellerStack's
DateAugust 26, 2025
ConditionVF25 PCGS
Selling price
650 $
Price in auction currency 650 USD
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1649) "Second type of horseman" at auction NOONANS - May 29, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateMay 29, 2025
ConditionVF30 NGC
Selling price
2149 $
Price in auction currency 1600 GBP
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1649) "Second type of horseman" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 12, 2025
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateMarch 12, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1649) "Second type of horseman" at auction Lockdales Auctioneers - January 22, 2025
SellerLockdales Auctioneers
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1649) "Second type of horseman" at auction Spink - January 9, 2025
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 9, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1649) "Second type of horseman" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1649) "Second type of horseman" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
SellerSpink
DateDecember 17, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1649) "Second type of horseman" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 11, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateDecember 11, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1649) "Second type of horseman" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1649) "Second type of horseman" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 26, 2024
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1649) "Second type of horseman" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1649) "Second type of horseman" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - May 8, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateMay 8, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1649) "Second type of horseman" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateMarch 7, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1649) "Second type of horseman" at auction St James’s - November 8, 2023
SellerSt James’s
DateNovember 8, 2023
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1649) "Second type of horseman" at auction St James’s - November 8, 2023
SellerSt James’s
DateNovember 8, 2023
ConditionXF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1649) "Second type of horseman" at auction CNG - September 20, 2023
SellerCNG
DateSeptember 20, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1649) "Second type of horseman" at auction CNG - May 24, 2023
SellerCNG
DateMay 24, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1649) "Second type of horseman" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 9, 2023
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateMarch 9, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1649) "Second type of horseman" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1649) "Second type of horseman" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
SellerStack's
DateAugust 24, 2022
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1649) "Second type of horseman" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
SellerSpink
DateJuly 5, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1649) "Second type of horseman" at auction NOONANS - June 15, 2022
SellerNOONANS
DateJune 15, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1649) "Second type of horseman" at auction CNG - May 12, 2022
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1649) "Second type of horseman" at auction CNG - May 12, 2022
SellerCNG
DateMay 12, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1649) "Second type of horseman" at auction Spink - May 4, 2022
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1649) "Second type of horseman" at auction Spink - May 4, 2022
SellerSpink
DateMay 4, 2022
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Charles I Crown no date (1625-1649) "Second type of horseman"?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Crown no date (1625-1649) "Second type of horseman" is 3200 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Crown no date (1625-1649) "Second type of horseman"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Crown no date (1625-1649) "Second type of horseman" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Crown no date (1625-1649) "Second type of horseman"?

To sell the Crown no date (1625-1649) "Second type of horseman" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of United KingdomCoin catalog of Charles ICoins of United Kingdom in 1625All English coinsEnglish silver coinsEnglish coins CrownNumismatic auctions