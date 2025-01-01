United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952
Silver coins Crown of Charles I - United Kingdom
Crown 1625First type of horseman
YearMarkDescriptionSalesSalesno date (1625-1642)2110no date (1625-1642)Plume above the shield012
Crown 1625Second type of horseman
YearMarkDescriptionSalesSalesno date (1625-1649)076no date (1625-1649)Plume above the shield286
Crown 1625Third type of horseman
YearMarkDescriptionSalesSalesno date (1625-1642)190no date (1625-1642)Plume above the shield044no date (1625-1642)Line under the horseman01
Crown 1642Fourth type horseman
YearMarkDescriptionSalesSalesno date (1642-1649)094
Crown 1642Fifth type of horseman
YearMarkDescriptionSalesSalesno date (1642-1649)025
Crown 1631Briot's coins
YearMarkDescriptionSalesSalesno date (1631-1632)167
