United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Silver coins Crown of Charles I - United Kingdom

Crown 1625

First type of horseman
YearMarkDescriptionSalesSales
no date (1625-1642)2110no date (1625-1642)Plume above the shield012
Crown 1625

Second type of horseman
YearMarkDescriptionSalesSales
no date (1625-1649)076no date (1625-1649)Plume above the shield286
Crown 1625

Third type of horseman
YearMarkDescriptionSalesSales
no date (1625-1642)190no date (1625-1642)Plume above the shield044no date (1625-1642)Line under the horseman01
Crown 1642

Fourth type horseman
YearMarkDescriptionSalesSales
no date (1642-1649)094
Crown 1642

Fifth type of horseman
YearMarkDescriptionSalesSales
no date (1642-1649)025
Crown 1631

Briot's coins
YearMarkDescriptionSalesSales
no date (1631-1632)167
