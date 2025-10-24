flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Crown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Obverse Crown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Crown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight28,28 g
  • Diameter43 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationCrown
  • Yearno date (1625-1642)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:3600 USD
Auction sales chart Crown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (108)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman". This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 9,000. Bidding took place April 26, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" at auction Roxbury’s - October 24, 2025
SellerRoxbury’s
DateOctober 24, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
3713 $
Price in auction currency 5700 AUD
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" at auction Spink - October 1, 2025
SellerSpink
DateOctober 1, 2025
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
2016 $
Price in auction currency 1500 GBP
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" at auction Spink - September 30, 2025
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 30, 2025
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" at auction NOONANS - September 9, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 9, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" at auction Spink - April 3, 2025
SellerSpink
DateApril 3, 2025
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 19, 2025
ConditionXF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
SellerSpink
DateDecember 17, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
SellerSpink
DateDecember 17, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 11, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateDecember 11, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - December 3, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateDecember 3, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 17, 2024
SellerHosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
DateSeptember 17, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateJune 27, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" at auction Morton & Eden - April 26, 2024
SellerMorton & Eden
DateApril 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 18, 2024
ConditionVF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 18, 2024
ConditionVF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" at auction Spink - January 27, 2024
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 27, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 18, 2024
ConditionXF40 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 18, 2024
ConditionXF40 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" at auction Spink - December 13, 2023
SellerSpink
DateDecember 13, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 24, 2023
SellerNoble Numismatics Pty Ltd
DateNovember 24, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" at auction Coin Cabinet - November 26, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateNovember 26, 2025
ConditionVF
To auction
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" at auction St James’s - December 4, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateDecember 4, 2025
ConditionVF
To auction

How much is the silver coin of Charles I Crown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman"?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Crown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" is 3600 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Crown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Crown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Crown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman"?

To sell the Crown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

