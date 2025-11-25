Crown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman". Line under the horseman (United Kingdom, Charles I)
Variety: Line under the horseman
Specification
- MetalSilver
- Weight30 g
- Diameter44 mm
- EdgePlain
Description
- CountryUnited Kingdom
- PeriodCharles I
- DenominationCrown
- Yearno date (1625-1642)
- RulerCharles I (King of England)
- MintLondon
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman". Line under the horseman. This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 130 sold at the Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd auction for GBP 6,000. Bidding took place September 17, 2024.
How much is the silver coin of Charles I Crown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman", Line under the horseman?
According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Crown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman", Line under the horseman is 7900 USD.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the Crown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman", Line under the horseman?
The information on the current value of the British coin Crown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman", Line under the horseman is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the Crown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman", Line under the horseman?
To sell the Crown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman", Line under the horseman we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.