flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Crown no date (1642-1649) "Fourth type horseman" (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Obverse Crown no date (1642-1649) "Fourth type horseman" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Crown no date (1642-1649) "Fourth type horseman" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight30 g
  • Diameter45 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationCrown
  • Yearno date (1642-1649)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:3600 USD
Auction sales chart Crown no date (1642-1649) "Fourth type horseman" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (94)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown no date (1642-1649) "Fourth type horseman". This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1241 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich auction for CHF 40,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Crown no date (1642-1649) "Fourth type horseman" at auction St James’s - April 15, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateApril 15, 2025
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1642-1649) "Fourth type horseman" at auction Stack's - March 13, 2025
United Kingdom Crown no date (1642-1649) "Fourth type horseman" at auction Stack's - March 13, 2025
SellerStack's
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
750 $
Price in auction currency 750 USD
United Kingdom Crown no date (1642-1649) "Fourth type horseman" at auction NOONANS - March 6, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateMarch 6, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
1676 $
Price in auction currency 1300 GBP
United Kingdom Crown no date (1642-1649) "Fourth type horseman" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Crown no date (1642-1649) "Fourth type horseman" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 19, 2025
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1642-1649) "Fourth type horseman" at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateJanuary 15, 2025
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1642-1649) "Fourth type horseman" at auction CNG - January 15, 2025
SellerCNG
DateJanuary 15, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1642-1649) "Fourth type horseman" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
United Kingdom Crown no date (1642-1649) "Fourth type horseman" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
SellerSpink
DateDecember 17, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1642-1649) "Fourth type horseman" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
SellerSpink
DateDecember 17, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1642-1649) "Fourth type horseman" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
United Kingdom Crown no date (1642-1649) "Fourth type horseman" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
SellerSpink
DateDecember 17, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1642-1649) "Fourth type horseman" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
United Kingdom Crown no date (1642-1649) "Fourth type horseman" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
SellerSpink
DateDecember 17, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1642-1649) "Fourth type horseman" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - December 3, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateDecember 3, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1642-1649) "Fourth type horseman" at auction Lockdales Auctioneers - November 13, 2024
SellerLockdales Auctioneers
DateNovember 13, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1642-1649) "Fourth type horseman" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1642-1649) "Fourth type horseman" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 26, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1642-1649) "Fourth type horseman" at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 19, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1642-1649) "Fourth type horseman" at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 19, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1642-1649) "Fourth type horseman" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 17, 2024
SellerHosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
DateSeptember 17, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1642-1649) "Fourth type horseman" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateJune 27, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1642-1649) "Fourth type horseman" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateJune 27, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1642-1649) "Fourth type horseman" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - May 8, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateMay 8, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1642-1649) "Fourth type horseman" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - April 30, 2024
SellerBruun Rasmussen
DateApril 30, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Charles I Crown no date (1642-1649) "Fourth type horseman"?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Crown no date (1642-1649) "Fourth type horseman" is 3600 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Crown no date (1642-1649) "Fourth type horseman"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Crown no date (1642-1649) "Fourth type horseman" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Crown no date (1642-1649) "Fourth type horseman"?

To sell the Crown no date (1642-1649) "Fourth type horseman" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of United KingdomCoin catalog of Charles ICoins of United Kingdom in 1642All English coinsEnglish silver coinsEnglish coins CrownNumismatic auctions