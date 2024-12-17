flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Crown no date (1642-1649) "Fifth type of horseman" (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Obverse Crown no date (1642-1649) "Fifth type of horseman" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Crown no date (1642-1649) "Fifth type of horseman" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight30 g
  • Diameter45 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationCrown
  • Yearno date (1642-1649)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:5400 USD
Auction sales chart Crown no date (1642-1649) "Fifth type of horseman" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown no date (1642-1649) "Fifth type of horseman". This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 83 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 20,700. Bidding took place April 24, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Crown no date (1642-1649) "Fifth type of horseman" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
United Kingdom Crown no date (1642-1649) "Fifth type of horseman" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
SellerSpink
DateDecember 17, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
16498 $
Price in auction currency 13000 GBP
United Kingdom Crown no date (1642-1649) "Fifth type of horseman" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 11, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateDecember 11, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
2556 $
Price in auction currency 2000 GBP
United Kingdom Crown no date (1642-1649) "Fifth type of horseman" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateJune 27, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1642-1649) "Fifth type of horseman" at auction Morton & Eden - April 26, 2024
SellerMorton & Eden
DateApril 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1642-1649) "Fifth type of horseman" at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
United Kingdom Crown no date (1642-1649) "Fifth type of horseman" at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 13, 2024
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1642-1649) "Fifth type of horseman" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
United Kingdom Crown no date (1642-1649) "Fifth type of horseman" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
SellerStack's
DateAugust 24, 2022
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1642-1649) "Fifth type of horseman" at auction Davissons Ltd. - March 16, 2022
SellerDavissons Ltd.
DateMarch 16, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1642-1649) "Fifth type of horseman" at auction DNW - September 22, 2021
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 22, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1642-1649) "Fifth type of horseman" at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 6, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1642-1649) "Fifth type of horseman" at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
SellerDNW
DateFebruary 13, 2020
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1642-1649) "Fifth type of horseman" at auction Spink - March 26, 2019
SellerSpink
DateMarch 26, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1642-1649) "Fifth type of horseman" at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 27, 2019
SellerDavissons Ltd.
DateFebruary 27, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1642-1649) "Fifth type of horseman" at auction DNW - June 9, 2016
SellerDNW
DateJune 9, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1642-1649) "Fifth type of horseman" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 4, 2016
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateMay 4, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1642-1649) "Fifth type of horseman" at auction Spink - May 14, 2015
SellerSpink
DateMay 14, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1642-1649) "Fifth type of horseman" at auction Künker - July 1, 2014
SellerKünker
DateJuly 1, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1642-1649) "Fifth type of horseman" at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
United Kingdom Crown no date (1642-1649) "Fifth type of horseman" at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
SellerHeritage
DateApril 16, 2014
ConditionVF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1642-1649) "Fifth type of horseman" at auction Spink - December 4, 2012
SellerSpink
DateDecember 4, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1642-1649) "Fifth type of horseman" at auction Stack's - January 12, 2010
United Kingdom Crown no date (1642-1649) "Fifth type of horseman" at auction Stack's - January 12, 2010
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 12, 2010
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1642-1649) "Fifth type of horseman" at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2009
United Kingdom Crown no date (1642-1649) "Fifth type of horseman" at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2009
SellerGoldberg
DateMay 27, 2009
ConditionVF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1642-1649) "Fifth type of horseman" at auction Heritage - September 21, 2008
United Kingdom Crown no date (1642-1649) "Fifth type of horseman" at auction Heritage - September 21, 2008
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 21, 2008
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Charles I Crown no date (1642-1649) "Fifth type of horseman"?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Crown no date (1642-1649) "Fifth type of horseman" is 5400 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Crown no date (1642-1649) "Fifth type of horseman"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Crown no date (1642-1649) "Fifth type of horseman" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Crown no date (1642-1649) "Fifth type of horseman"?

To sell the Crown no date (1642-1649) "Fifth type of horseman" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of United KingdomCoin catalog of Charles ICoins of United Kingdom in 1642All English coinsEnglish silver coinsEnglish coins CrownNumismatic auctions