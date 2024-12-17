flag
Crown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman". Plume above the shield (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Variety: Plume above the shield

Obverse Crown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" Plume above the shield - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Crown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" Plume above the shield - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight28,28 g
  • Diameter43 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationCrown
  • Yearno date (1625-1642)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:8300 USD
Auction sales chart Crown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" Plume above the shield - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (12)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman". Plume above the shield. This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1237 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich auction for CHF 36,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
SellerSpink
DateDecember 17, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
3427 $
Price in auction currency 2700 GBP
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 17, 2024
SellerHosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
DateSeptember 17, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
8586 $
Price in auction currency 6500 GBP
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - May 8, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateMay 8, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" at auction Spink - December 13, 2023
SellerSpink
DateDecember 13, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
SellerStack's
DateAugust 24, 2022
ConditionXF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" at auction Spink - May 4, 2022
SellerSpink
DateMay 4, 2022
ConditionG
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" at auction DNW - September 20, 2018
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 20, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" at auction DNW - December 14, 2017
SellerDNW
DateDecember 14, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" at auction DNW - September 15, 2017
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 15, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" at auction CNG - January 3, 2011
SellerCNG
DateJanuary 3, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" at auction Stack's - April 25, 2008
SellerStack's
DateApril 25, 2008
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" at auction Spink - June 27, 2007
SellerSpink
DateJune 27, 2007
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******

How much is the silver coin of Charles I Crown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman", Plume above the shield?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Crown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman", Plume above the shield is 8300 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Crown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman", Plume above the shield?

The information on the current value of the British coin Crown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman", Plume above the shield is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Crown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman", Plume above the shield?

To sell the Crown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman", Plume above the shield we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

