Crown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman". Plume above the shield (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Variety: Plume above the shield

Obverse Crown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" Plume above the shield - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Crown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" Plume above the shield - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight30 g
  • Diameter44 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationCrown
  • Yearno date (1625-1642)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:2800 USD
Auction sales chart Crown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" Plume above the shield - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (44)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman". Plume above the shield. This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1065 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich auction for CHF 16,000. Bidding took place December 3, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 31, 2025
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateOctober 31, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" at auction NOONANS - July 3, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateJuly 3, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
2047 $
Price in auction currency 1500 GBP
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" at auction Auction World - January 26, 2025
SellerAuction World
DateJanuary 26, 2025
ConditionVF30 NGC
Selling price
1455 $
Price in auction currency 227000 JPY
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 19, 2025
ConditionXF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
SellerSpink
DateDecember 17, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
SellerSpink
DateDecember 17, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - December 3, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateDecember 3, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 17, 2024
SellerHosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
DateSeptember 17, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 24, 2022
ConditionVF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" at auction Spink - October 2, 2022
SellerSpink
DateOctober 2, 2022
ConditionVF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
SellerStack's
DateAugust 24, 2022
ConditionAU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" at auction Spink - May 4, 2022
SellerSpink
DateMay 4, 2022
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 19, 2022
ConditionVF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 19, 2022
ConditionVF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" at auction DNW - September 22, 2021
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 22, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 21, 2021
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateSeptember 21, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" at auction Stack's - August 18, 2021
SellerStack's
DateAugust 18, 2021
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" at auction Spink - January 17, 2021
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 17, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" at auction TimeLine Auctions - June 7, 2020
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateJune 7, 2020
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" at auction DNW - September 19, 2019
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 19, 2019
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" at auction DNW - June 6, 2019
SellerDNW
DateJune 6, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Charles I Crown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman", Plume above the shield?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Crown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman", Plume above the shield is 2800 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Crown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman", Plume above the shield?

The information on the current value of the British coin Crown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman", Plume above the shield is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Crown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman", Plume above the shield?

To sell the Crown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman", Plume above the shield we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
