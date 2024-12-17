flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Crown no date (1625-1649) "Second type of horseman". Plume above the shield (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Variety: Plume above the shield

Obverse Crown no date (1625-1649) "Second type of horseman" Plume above the shield - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Crown no date (1625-1649) "Second type of horseman" Plume above the shield - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight28,28 g
  • Diameter43 mm

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationCrown
  • Yearno date (1625-1649)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:3300 USD
Auction sales chart Crown no date (1625-1649) "Second type of horseman" Plume above the shield - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (84)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown no date (1625-1649) "Second type of horseman". Plume above the shield. This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 21607 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 12,650. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1649) "Second type of horseman" at auction NOONANS - March 6, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateMarch 6, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
1096 $
Price in auction currency 850 GBP
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1649) "Second type of horseman" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1649) "Second type of horseman" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 19, 2025
ConditionAU50 PCGS
Selling price
4400 $
Price in auction currency 4400 USD
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1649) "Second type of horseman" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1649) "Second type of horseman" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
SellerSpink
DateDecember 17, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1649) "Second type of horseman" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 11, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateDecember 11, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1649) "Second type of horseman" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - December 3, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateDecember 3, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1649) "Second type of horseman" at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateNovember 19, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1649) "Second type of horseman" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 17, 2024
SellerHosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
DateSeptember 17, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1649) "Second type of horseman" at auction Stack's - August 12, 2024
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1649) "Second type of horseman" at auction Stack's - August 12, 2024
SellerStack's
DateAugust 12, 2024
ConditionF15 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1649) "Second type of horseman" at auction Morton & Eden - April 26, 2024
SellerMorton & Eden
DateApril 26, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1649) "Second type of horseman" at auction Spink - January 27, 2024
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 27, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1649) "Second type of horseman" at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
SellerKünker
DateNovember 17, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1649) "Second type of horseman" at auction St James’s - November 8, 2023
SellerSt James’s
DateNovember 8, 2023
ConditionXF40 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1649) "Second type of horseman" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 12, 2023
SellerHosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
DateSeptember 12, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1649) "Second type of horseman" at auction Heritage - April 20, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateApril 20, 2023
ConditionVF25 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1649) "Second type of horseman" at auction Heritage - April 20, 2023
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1649) "Second type of horseman" at auction Heritage - April 20, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateApril 20, 2023
ConditionVF25 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1649) "Second type of horseman" at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 30, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1649) "Second type of horseman" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1649) "Second type of horseman" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
SellerStack's
DateAugust 24, 2022
ConditionAU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1649) "Second type of horseman" at auction CNG - May 12, 2022
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1649) "Second type of horseman" at auction CNG - May 12, 2022
SellerCNG
DateMay 12, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1649) "Second type of horseman" at auction Spink - May 4, 2022
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1649) "Second type of horseman" at auction Spink - May 4, 2022
SellerSpink
DateMay 4, 2022
ConditionVF30 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1649) "Second type of horseman" at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1649) "Second type of horseman" at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 19, 2022
ConditionVF30 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1649) "Second type of horseman" at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 19, 2022
ConditionVF25 NGC
Selling price
******
How much is the silver coin of Charles I Crown no date (1625-1649) "Second type of horseman", Plume above the shield?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Crown no date (1625-1649) "Second type of horseman", Plume above the shield is 3300 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Crown no date (1625-1649) "Second type of horseman", Plume above the shield?

The information on the current value of the British coin Crown no date (1625-1649) "Second type of horseman", Plume above the shield is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Crown no date (1625-1649) "Second type of horseman", Plume above the shield?

To sell the Crown no date (1625-1649) "Second type of horseman", Plume above the shield we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

