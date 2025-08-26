flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Crown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Obverse Crown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Crown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight30 g
  • Diameter44 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationCrown
  • Yearno date (1625-1642)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:8500 USD
Auction sales chart Crown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (89)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman". This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1239 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich auction for CHF 70,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" at auction Stack's - August 26, 2025
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" at auction Stack's - August 26, 2025
SellerStack's
DateAugust 26, 2025
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" at auction St James’s - April 15, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateApril 15, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" at auction Spink - January 31, 2025
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 31, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
1367 $
Price in auction currency 1100 GBP
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
SellerSpink
DateDecember 17, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - December 3, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateDecember 3, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - December 3, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateDecember 3, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 17, 2024
SellerHosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
DateSeptember 17, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateJune 27, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateJune 27, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - May 8, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateMay 8, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - May 8, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateMay 8, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" at auction Morton & Eden - April 26, 2024
SellerMorton & Eden
DateApril 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" at auction Mowbray Collectables - March 19, 2024
SellerMowbray Collectables
DateMarch 19, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" at auction Spink - December 13, 2023
SellerSpink
DateDecember 13, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" at auction St James’s - November 8, 2023
SellerSt James’s
DateNovember 8, 2023
ConditionVF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" at auction St James’s - November 8, 2023
SellerSt James’s
DateNovember 8, 2023
ConditionVF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" at auction CNG - September 20, 2023
SellerCNG
DateSeptember 20, 2023
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" at auction Spink - March 31, 2023
SellerSpink
DateMarch 31, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
SellerStack's
DateAugust 24, 2022
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 28, 2022
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateJune 28, 2022
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" at auction CNG - May 12, 2022
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" at auction CNG - May 12, 2022
SellerCNG
DateMay 12, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 3, 2025
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica
DateDecember 3, 2025
ConditionXF
To auction

How much is the silver coin of Charles I Crown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman"?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Crown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" is 8500 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Crown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Crown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Crown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman"?

To sell the Crown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of United KingdomCoin catalog of Charles ICoins of United Kingdom in 1625All English coinsEnglish silver coinsEnglish coins CrownNumismatic auctions