flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Crown no date (1631-1632) "Briot's coins" (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Obverse Crown no date (1631-1632) "Briot's coins" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Crown no date (1631-1632) "Briot's coins" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight30 g
  • Diameter44 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationCrown
  • Yearno date (1631-1632)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:3100 USD
Auction sales chart Crown no date (1631-1632) "Briot's coins" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (66)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown no date (1631-1632) "Briot's coins". This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 32327 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 28,800. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Crown no date (1631-1632) "Briot's coins" at auction Stack's - August 26, 2025
United Kingdom Crown no date (1631-1632) "Briot's coins" at auction Stack's - August 26, 2025
SellerStack's
DateAugust 26, 2025
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
1500 $
Price in auction currency 1500 USD
United Kingdom Crown no date (1631-1632) "Briot's coins" at auction Heritage - March 16, 2025
United Kingdom Crown no date (1631-1632) "Briot's coins" at auction Heritage - March 16, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 16, 2025
ConditionVF30 NGC
Selling price
3240 $
Price in auction currency 3240 USD
United Kingdom Crown no date (1631-1632) "Briot's coins" at auction Heritage - March 16, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 16, 2025
ConditionVF30 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1631-1632) "Briot's coins" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Crown no date (1631-1632) "Briot's coins" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 19, 2025
ConditionXF45 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1631-1632) "Briot's coins" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
SellerSpink
DateDecember 17, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1631-1632) "Briot's coins" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 11, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateDecember 11, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1631-1632) "Briot's coins" at auction Morton & Eden - April 26, 2024
SellerMorton & Eden
DateApril 26, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1631-1632) "Briot's coins" at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 18, 2024
ConditionVF20 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1631-1632) "Briot's coins" at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
United Kingdom Crown no date (1631-1632) "Briot's coins" at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 18, 2024
ConditionVF20 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1631-1632) "Briot's coins" at auction Spink - December 13, 2023
SellerSpink
DateDecember 13, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1631-1632) "Briot's coins" at auction NOONANS - July 19, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateJuly 19, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1631-1632) "Briot's coins" at auction Spink - October 18, 2022
SellerSpink
DateOctober 18, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1631-1632) "Briot's coins" at auction CNG - October 8, 2022
United Kingdom Crown no date (1631-1632) "Briot's coins" at auction CNG - October 8, 2022
SellerCNG
DateOctober 8, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1631-1632) "Briot's coins" at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 6, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1631-1632) "Briot's coins" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
United Kingdom Crown no date (1631-1632) "Briot's coins" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
SellerStack's
DateAugust 24, 2022
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1631-1632) "Briot's coins" at auction CNG - May 12, 2022
United Kingdom Crown no date (1631-1632) "Briot's coins" at auction CNG - May 12, 2022
SellerCNG
DateMay 12, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1631-1632) "Briot's coins" at auction Spink - May 4, 2022
United Kingdom Crown no date (1631-1632) "Briot's coins" at auction Spink - May 4, 2022
SellerSpink
DateMay 4, 2022
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1631-1632) "Briot's coins" at auction DNW - September 22, 2021
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 22, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1631-1632) "Briot's coins" at auction Goldberg - February 3, 2021
United Kingdom Crown no date (1631-1632) "Briot's coins" at auction Goldberg - February 3, 2021
SellerGoldberg
DateFebruary 3, 2021
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1631-1632) "Briot's coins" at auction CNG - January 20, 2021
SellerCNG
DateJanuary 20, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1631-1632) "Briot's coins" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 27, 2020
SellerNoble Numismatics Pty Ltd
DateNovember 27, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Crown no date (1631-1632) "Briot's coins" at auction St James’s - December 4, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateDecember 4, 2025
ConditionXF
To auction

How much is the silver coin of Charles I Crown no date (1631-1632) "Briot's coins"?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Crown no date (1631-1632) "Briot's coins" is 3100 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Crown no date (1631-1632) "Briot's coins"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Crown no date (1631-1632) "Briot's coins" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Crown no date (1631-1632) "Briot's coins"?

To sell the Crown no date (1631-1632) "Briot's coins" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

