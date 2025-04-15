flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Unite no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Obverse Unite no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Unite no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight9 g
  • Pure gold (0,2653 oz) 8,253 g
  • Diameter33 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationUnite
  • Yearno date (1625-1642)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:4100 USD
Auction sales chart Unite no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (266)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Unite no date (1625-1642) "Second bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 30162 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 40,800. Bidding took place August 5, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - October 23, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateOctober 23, 2025
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
7343 $
Price in auction currency 5500 GBP
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction Schulman - October 22, 2025
SellerSchulman
DateOctober 22, 2025
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
3712 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction HARMERS - September 29, 2025
SellerHARMERS
DateSeptember 29, 2025
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction Stack's - August 26, 2025
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction Stack's - August 26, 2025
SellerStack's
DateAugust 26, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction Heritage - June 8, 2025
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction Heritage - June 8, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJune 8, 2025
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction Heritage - June 8, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJune 8, 2025
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction CNG - May 22, 2025
SellerCNG
DateMay 22, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction CNG - May 22, 2025
SellerCNG
DateMay 22, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction CNG - May 14, 2025
SellerCNG
DateMay 14, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction St James’s - April 15, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateApril 15, 2025
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction Stack's - March 13, 2025
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction Stack's - March 13, 2025
SellerStack's
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 19, 2025
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction New York Sale - January 16, 2025
SellerNew York Sale
DateJanuary 16, 2025
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateJanuary 15, 2025
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateNovember 19, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction MDC Monaco - October 24, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
SellerHARMERS
DateSeptember 30, 2024
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
SellerHARMERS
DateSeptember 30, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 26, 2024
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction Stack's - August 12, 2024
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction Stack's - August 12, 2024
SellerStack's
DateAugust 12, 2024
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction St James’s - December 4, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateDecember 4, 2025
ConditionVF
To auction

How much is the gold coin of Charles I Unite no date (1625-1642) "Second bust"?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Unite no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" is 4100 USD. The coin contains 8,253 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 1105,37 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Unite no date (1625-1642) "Second bust"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Unite no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Unite no date (1625-1642) "Second bust"?

To sell the Unite no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of United KingdomCoin catalog of Charles ICoins of United Kingdom in 1625All English coinsEnglish gold coinsEnglish coins UniteNumismatic auctions