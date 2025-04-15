Unite no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" (United Kingdom, Charles I)
Specification
- MetalGold (0,917)
- Weight9 g
- Pure gold (0,2653 oz) 8,253 g
- Diameter33 mm
- EdgePlain
Description
- CountryUnited Kingdom
- PeriodCharles I
- DenominationUnite
- Yearno date (1625-1642)
- RulerCharles I (King of England)
- MintLondon
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Unite no date (1625-1642) "Second bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 30162 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 40,800. Bidding took place August 5, 2020.
How much is the gold coin of Charles I Unite no date (1625-1642) "Second bust"?
According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Unite no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" is 4100 USD. The coin contains 8,253 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 1105,37 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the Unite no date (1625-1642) "Second bust"?
The information on the current value of the British coin Unite no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the Unite no date (1625-1642) "Second bust"?
To sell the Unite no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.