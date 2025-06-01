flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Fourth bust" (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Obverse Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Fourth bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Fourth bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight4,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,1327 oz) 4,1265 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationDouble crown
  • Yearno date (1625-1642)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:2200 USD
Auction sales chart Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Fourth bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (53)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Fourth bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1123 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 6,500. Bidding took place October 24, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Fourth bust" at auction London Coins - June 1, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 1, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Fourth bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - May 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 29, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
1343 $
Price in auction currency 1000 GBP
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Fourth bust" at auction Lockdales Auctioneers - March 19, 2025
SellerLockdales Auctioneers
DateMarch 19, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
546 $
Price in auction currency 420 GBP
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Fourth bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateJuly 17, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Fourth bust" at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateFebruary 7, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Fourth bust" at auction Künker - February 1, 2024
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 1, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Fourth bust" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 16, 2024
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Fourth bust" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - November 7, 2023
SellerBruun Rasmussen
DateNovember 7, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Fourth bust" at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
SellerAuction World
DateOctober 15, 2023
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Fourth bust" at auction CNG - May 24, 2023
SellerCNG
DateMay 24, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Fourth bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 15, 2023
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Fourth bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 24, 2022
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Fourth bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 24, 2022
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Fourth bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
SellerSpink
DateOctober 7, 2022
ConditionG
Selling price
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Fourth bust" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 16, 2022
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Fourth bust" at auction DNW - September 22, 2021
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 22, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Fourth bust" at auction DNW - September 22, 2021
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 22, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Fourth bust" at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
SellerSpink
DateJuly 7, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Fourth bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - December 9, 2020
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateDecember 9, 2020
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Fourth bust" at auction DNW - September 19, 2019
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 19, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Fourth bust" at auction Künker - January 31, 2019
SellerKünker
DateJanuary 31, 2019
ConditionXF40 NGC
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of Charles I Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Fourth bust"?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Fourth bust" is 2200 USD. The coin contains 4,1265 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 552,89 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Fourth bust"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Fourth bust" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Fourth bust"?

To sell the Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Fourth bust" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

