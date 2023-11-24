flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Crown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth bust" (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Obverse Crown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Crown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight2,25 g
  • Pure gold (0,0663 oz) 2,0633 g
  • Diameter20 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationCrown
  • Yearno date (1625-1649)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:1200 USD
Auction sales chart Crown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (95)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 31575 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,000. Bidding took place August 5, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth bust" at auction The Coinery - November 23, 2025
SellerThe Coinery
DateNovember 23, 2025
ConditionVF30 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth bust" at auction St James’s - April 15, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateApril 15, 2025
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
1647 $
Price in auction currency 1250 GBP
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth bust" at auction St James’s - April 15, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateApril 15, 2025
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 24, 2023
SellerNoble Numismatics Pty Ltd
DateNovember 24, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
722 $
Price in auction currency 1100 AUD
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 24, 2023
SellerNoble Numismatics Pty Ltd
DateNovember 24, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 24, 2023
SellerNoble Numismatics Pty Ltd
DateNovember 24, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 24, 2023
SellerNoble Numismatics Pty Ltd
DateNovember 24, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth bust" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - September 3, 2023
SellerBruun Rasmussen
DateSeptember 3, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth bust" at auction St James’s - June 28, 2023
SellerSt James’s
DateJune 28, 2023
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth bust" at auction St James’s - June 28, 2023
SellerSt James’s
DateJune 28, 2023
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth bust" at auction CNG - May 31, 2023
SellerCNG
DateMay 31, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 15, 2023
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 15, 2023
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth bust" at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateApril 5, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth bust" at auction Tauler & Fau - March 6, 2023
SellerTauler & Fau
DateMarch 6, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth bust" at auction Spink - January 15, 2023
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 15, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth bust" at auction CNG - January 11, 2023
SellerCNG
DateJanuary 11, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth bust" at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
SellerNOONANS
DateNovember 16, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 24, 2022
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 24, 2022
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth bust" at auction Stack's - August 25, 2022
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth bust" at auction Stack's - August 25, 2022
SellerStack's
DateAugust 25, 2022
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Charles I Crown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth bust"?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Crown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth bust" is 1200 USD. The coin contains 2,0633 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 276,24 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Crown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth bust"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Crown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth bust" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Crown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth bust"?

To sell the Crown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth bust" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

