Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman". Plume above the shield. Without "CR" (United Kingdom, Charles I)

How much is the silver coin of Charles I Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman", Plume above the shield, Without "CR"? According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman", Plume above the shield, Without "CR" is 1900 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman", Plume above the shield, Without "CR"? The information on the current value of the British coin Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman", Plume above the shield, Without "CR" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.