Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman". Plume above the shield. Without "CR" (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Variety: Plume above the shield. Without "CR"

Obverse Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman" Plume above the shield Without "CR" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman" Plume above the shield Without "CR" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight14,75 g
  • Diameter35 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationHalfcrown
  • Yearno date (1625-1642)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:1900 USD
Auction sales chart Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman" Plume above the shield Without "CR" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (5)Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman". Plume above the shield. Without "CR". This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 83 sold at the Spink auction for GBP 2,500. Bidding took place December 1, 2005.

Сondition
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman" at auction DNW - December 3, 2018
SellerDNW
DateDecember 3, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
3315 $
Price in auction currency 2600 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman" at auction DNW - September 15, 2017
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 15, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
1081 $
Price in auction currency 800 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 4, 2016
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateMay 4, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman" at auction Spink - December 1, 2005
SellerSpink
DateDecember 1, 2005
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman" at auction Spink - December 1, 2005
SellerSpink
DateDecember 1, 2005
ConditionVF
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Charles I Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman", Plume above the shield, Without "CR"?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman", Plume above the shield, Without "CR" is 1900 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman", Plume above the shield, Without "CR"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman", Plume above the shield, Without "CR" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman", Plume above the shield, Without "CR"?

To sell the Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman", Plume above the shield, Without "CR" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

