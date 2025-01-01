United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952
Silver coins Halfcrown of Charles I - United Kingdom
Halfcrown 1625First type of horseman
YearMarkDescriptionSalesSalesno date (1625-1642)Line under the horseman025no date (1625-1642)179no date (1625-1642)Plume above the shield019
Halfcrown 1625Second type of horseman
YearMarkDescriptionSalesSalesno date (1625-1642)"CR" above the shield286no date (1625-1642)"CR" above the shield. Plume above the shield019no date (1625-1642)Plume above the shield. Without "CR"05no date (1625-1642)Oval shield. "CR" divided by shield587no date (1625-1642)Plume above the shield. Oval shield00
Halfcrown 1625Third type of horseman
YearMarkDescriptionSalesSalesno date (1625-1642)5382no date (1625-1642)Plume above the shield039
Halfcrown 1625Fourth type horseman
YearMarkDescriptionSalesSalesno date (1625-1649)8198no date (1625-1649)(P) above shield09no date (1625-1649)Small horse00
Halfcrown 1642Fifth type of horseman
YearMarkDescriptionSalesSalesno date (1642-1649)151
Halfcrown 1631First issue of Briot
YearMarkDescriptionSalesSalesno date (1631-1632)130
Halfcrown 1638Second issue Briot
YearMarkDescriptionSalesSalesno date (1638-1639)Anchor and "B" above the horseman038no date (1638-1639)Line under the horseman020
