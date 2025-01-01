Silver coins Halfcrown of Charles I - United Kingdom

flag
Halfcrown 1625

First type of horseman
YearMarkDescriptionSalesSales
no date (1625-1642)Line under the horseman025no date (1625-1642)179no date (1625-1642)Plume above the shield019
Halfcrown 1625

Second type of horseman
YearMarkDescriptionSalesSales
no date (1625-1642)"CR" above the shield286no date (1625-1642)"CR" above the shield. Plume above the shield019no date (1625-1642)Plume above the shield. Without "CR"05no date (1625-1642)Oval shield. "CR" divided by shield587no date (1625-1642)Plume above the shield. Oval shield00
Halfcrown 1625

Third type of horseman
YearMarkDescriptionSalesSales
no date (1625-1642)5382no date (1625-1642)Plume above the shield039
Halfcrown 1625

Fourth type horseman
YearMarkDescriptionSalesSales
no date (1625-1649)8198no date (1625-1649)(P) above shield09no date (1625-1649)Small horse00
Halfcrown 1642

Fifth type of horseman
YearMarkDescriptionSalesSales
no date (1642-1649)151
Halfcrown 1631

First issue of Briot
YearMarkDescriptionSalesSales
no date (1631-1632)130
Halfcrown 1638

Second issue Briot
YearMarkDescriptionSalesSales
no date (1638-1639)Anchor and "B" above the horseman038no date (1638-1639)Line under the horseman020
