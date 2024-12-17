flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Halfcrown no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Obverse Halfcrown no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Halfcrown no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight15 g
  • Diameter35 mm

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationHalfcrown
  • Yearno date (1631-1632)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:3200 USD
Auction sales chart Halfcrown no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot". This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 189 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 11,000. Bidding took place April 19, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction Stack's - August 26, 2025
SellerStack's
DateAugust 26, 2025
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
3200 $
Price in auction currency 3200 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
SellerSpink
DateDecember 17, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
508 $
Price in auction currency 400 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 11, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateDecember 11, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 26, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateJune 27, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction Spink - December 13, 2023
SellerSpink
DateDecember 13, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction NOONANS - July 19, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateJuly 19, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction NOONANS - February 2, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateFebruary 2, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction Spink - January 23, 2022
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 23, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction DNW - September 22, 2021
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 22, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 21, 2019
SellerNoble Numismatics Pty Ltd
DateNovember 21, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2019
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateSeptember 24, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction DNW - March 21, 2019
SellerDNW
DateMarch 21, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction DNW - November 15, 2018
SellerDNW
DateNovember 15, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction Spink - September 25, 2018
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 25, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction Spink - December 6, 2017
SellerSpink
DateDecember 6, 2017
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction DNW - December 13, 2016
SellerDNW
DateDecember 13, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 19, 2016
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateApril 19, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction DNW - November 12, 2015
SellerDNW
DateNovember 12, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 25, 2014
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateSeptember 25, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction Spink - March 26, 2014
SellerSpink
DateMarch 26, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction St James’s - December 4, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateDecember 4, 2025
ConditionVF
To auction

How much is the silver coin of Charles I Halfcrown no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot"?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Halfcrown no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" is 3200 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Halfcrown no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Halfcrown no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Halfcrown no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot"?

To sell the Halfcrown no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
