Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman". "CR" above the shield (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Variety: "CR" above the shield

Obverse Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman" "CR" above the shield - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman" "CR" above the shield - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight14,75 g
  • Diameter35 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationHalfcrown
  • Yearno date (1625-1642)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:350 USD
Auction sales chart Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman" "CR" above the shield - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (84)Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman". "CR" above the shield. This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 97 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 1,600. Bidding took place May 4, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
SellerSpink
DateDecember 17, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
267 $
Price in auction currency 210 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman" at auction Lockdales Auctioneers - November 13, 2024
SellerLockdales Auctioneers
DateNovember 13, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
459 $
Price in auction currency 360 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman" at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 8, 2024
ConditionVF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman" at auction Morton & Eden - April 26, 2024
SellerMorton & Eden
DateApril 26, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateMarch 7, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateMarch 7, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateMarch 7, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateMarch 7, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateMarch 7, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateMarch 7, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateMarch 7, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateMarch 7, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman" at auction Spink - December 13, 2023
SellerSpink
DateDecember 13, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman" at auction NOONANS - October 3, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateOctober 3, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman" at auction TimeLine Auctions - September 9, 2023
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateSeptember 9, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman" at auction TimeLine Auctions - May 27, 2023
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateMay 27, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman" at auction Heritage - April 20, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateApril 20, 2023
ConditionVF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman" at auction Heritage - April 20, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateApril 20, 2023
ConditionVF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman" at auction Spink - March 31, 2023
SellerSpink
DateMarch 31, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 9, 2023
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateMarch 9, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
SellerStack's
DateAugust 24, 2022
ConditionVF30 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices
How much is the silver coin of Charles I Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman", "CR" above the shield?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman", "CR" above the shield is 350 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman", "CR" above the shield?

The information on the current value of the British coin Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman", "CR" above the shield is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman", "CR" above the shield?

To sell the Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman", "CR" above the shield we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
