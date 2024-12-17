flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Obverse Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight14,75 g
  • Diameter35 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationHalfcrown
  • Yearno date (1625-1642)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:530 USD
Auction sales chart Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (78)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman". This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 66 sold at the Spink auction for GBP 5,200. Bidding took place December 1, 2005.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" at auction NOONANS - July 3, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateJuly 3, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
1638 $
Price in auction currency 1200 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
SellerSpink
DateDecember 17, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
SellerSpink
DateDecember 17, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
635 $
Price in auction currency 500 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" at auction NOONANS - September 6, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 6, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" at auction Morton & Eden - April 26, 2024
SellerMorton & Eden
DateApril 26, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 26, 2024
SellerHosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
DateMarch 26, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 26, 2024
SellerHosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
DateMarch 26, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateMarch 7, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" at auction Spink - December 13, 2023
SellerSpink
DateDecember 13, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 20, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 12, 2023
SellerHosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
DateSeptember 12, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 28, 2023
SellerHosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
DateMarch 28, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" at auction Spink - July 6, 2022
SellerSpink
DateJuly 6, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" at auction Coinhouse - February 12, 2022
SellerCoinhouse
DateFebruary 12, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" at auction DNW - September 22, 2021
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 22, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2021
SellerStack's
DateAugust 23, 2021
ConditionVF25 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" at auction Spink - July 20, 2021
SellerSpink
DateJuly 20, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" at auction Spink - July 20, 2021
SellerSpink
DateJuly 20, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
SellerDNW
DateJuly 7, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
SellerSpink
DateJuly 7, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
SellerSpink
DateJuly 7, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" at auction St James’s - December 4, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateDecember 4, 2025
ConditionF
To auction

How much is the silver coin of Charles I Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman"?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" is 530 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman"?

To sell the Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

