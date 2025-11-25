United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952
Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman". Plume above the shield. Oval shield (United Kingdom, Charles I)
Variety: Plume above the shield. Oval shield
Specification
- MetalSilver
- Weight14,75 g
- Diameter35 mm
- EdgePlain
Description
- CountryUnited Kingdom
- PeriodCharles I
- DenominationHalfcrown
- Yearno date (1625-1642)
- RulerCharles I (King of England)
- MintLondon
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where can I sell the Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman", Plume above the shield, Oval shield?
To sell the Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman", Plume above the shield, Oval shield we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.
