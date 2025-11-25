Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman". Plume above the shield. Oval shield (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Where can I sell the Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman", Plume above the shield, Oval shield?

To sell the Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman", Plume above the shield, Oval shield we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.