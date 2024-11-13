flag
Halfcrown no date (1642-1649) "Fifth type of horseman" (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Obverse Halfcrown no date (1642-1649) "Fifth type of horseman" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Halfcrown no date (1642-1649) "Fifth type of horseman" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight15 g
  • Diameter34 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationHalfcrown
  • Yearno date (1642-1649)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:600 USD
Auction sales chart Halfcrown no date (1642-1649) "Fifth type of horseman" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (50)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown no date (1642-1649) "Fifth type of horseman". This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 7292 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place February 20, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1642-1649) "Fifth type of horseman" at auction Lockdales Auctioneers - November 13, 2024
SellerLockdales Auctioneers
DateNovember 13, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 160 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1642-1649) "Fifth type of horseman" at auction Coin Cabinet - October 15, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateOctober 15, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
183 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1642-1649) "Fifth type of horseman" at auction Spink - June 26, 2024
SellerSpink
DateJune 26, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1642-1649) "Fifth type of horseman" at auction TimeLine Auctions - May 27, 2023
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateMay 27, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1642-1649) "Fifth type of horseman" at auction CNG - May 24, 2023
SellerCNG
DateMay 24, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1642-1649) "Fifth type of horseman" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
SellerNumimarket
DateMay 16, 2023
ConditionXF40 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1642-1649) "Fifth type of horseman" at auction HARMERS - March 30, 2023
SellerHARMERS
DateMarch 30, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1642-1649) "Fifth type of horseman" at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 22, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1642-1649) "Fifth type of horseman" at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 22, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1642-1649) "Fifth type of horseman" at auction Spink - January 15, 2023
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 15, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1642-1649) "Fifth type of horseman" at auction Heritage - October 27, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 27, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1642-1649) "Fifth type of horseman" at auction CNG - June 1, 2022
SellerCNG
DateJune 1, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1642-1649) "Fifth type of horseman" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 10, 2022
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateMarch 10, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1642-1649) "Fifth type of horseman" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 10, 2022
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateMarch 10, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1642-1649) "Fifth type of horseman" at auction DNW - March 9, 2022
SellerDNW
DateMarch 9, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1642-1649) "Fifth type of horseman" at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
SellerSpink
DateNovember 18, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1642-1649) "Fifth type of horseman" at auction DNW - September 22, 2021
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 22, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1642-1649) "Fifth type of horseman" at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 8, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1642-1649) "Fifth type of horseman" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - September 2, 2021
SellerNoble Numismatics Pty Ltd
DateSeptember 2, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1642-1649) "Fifth type of horseman" at auction Spink - April 29, 2021
SellerSpink
DateApril 29, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1642-1649) "Fifth type of horseman" at auction Spink - April 29, 2021
SellerSpink
DateApril 29, 2021
ConditionG
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1642-1649) "Fifth type of horseman" at auction TimeLine Auctions - December 11, 2025
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateDecember 11, 2025
ConditionF
To auction

How much is the silver coin of Charles I Halfcrown no date (1642-1649) "Fifth type of horseman"?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Halfcrown no date (1642-1649) "Fifth type of horseman" is 600 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Halfcrown no date (1642-1649) "Fifth type of horseman"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Halfcrown no date (1642-1649) "Fifth type of horseman" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Halfcrown no date (1642-1649) "Fifth type of horseman"?

To sell the Halfcrown no date (1642-1649) "Fifth type of horseman" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

