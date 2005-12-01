flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman". "CR" above the shield. Plume above the shield (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Variety: "CR" above the shield. Plume above the shield

Obverse Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman" "CR" above the shield Plume above the shield - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman" "CR" above the shield Plume above the shield - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight14,75 g
  • Diameter35 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationHalfcrown
  • Yearno date (1625-1642)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:1300 USD
Auction sales chart Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman" "CR" above the shield Plume above the shield - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (19)Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman". "CR" above the shield. Plume above the shield. This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 57 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 4,400. Bidding took place September 9, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman" at auction Heritage - July 24, 2025
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman" at auction Heritage - July 24, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 24, 2025
ConditionVF35 PCGS
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 16, 2024
ConditionVF35 NGC
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 300 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman" at auction DNW - September 22, 2021
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 22, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman" at auction DNW - September 9, 2020
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 9, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman" at auction DNW - March 10, 2020
SellerDNW
DateMarch 10, 2020
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman" at auction DNW - March 21, 2019
SellerDNW
DateMarch 21, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman" at auction DNW - March 21, 2019
SellerDNW
DateMarch 21, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman" at auction DNW - December 3, 2018
SellerDNW
DateDecember 3, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman" at auction DNW - December 3, 2018
SellerDNW
DateDecember 3, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman" at auction DNW - September 20, 2018
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 20, 2018
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman" at auction DNW - June 14, 2018
SellerDNW
DateJune 14, 2018
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman" at auction DNW - March 14, 2018
SellerDNW
DateMarch 14, 2018
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman" at auction DNW - September 15, 2017
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 15, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman" at auction DNW - November 12, 2015
SellerDNW
DateNovember 12, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman" at auction DNW - November 12, 2015
SellerDNW
DateNovember 12, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman" at auction Spink - December 1, 2005
SellerSpink
DateDecember 1, 2005
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman" at auction Spink - December 1, 2005
SellerSpink
DateDecember 1, 2005
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman" at auction Spink - December 1, 2005
SellerSpink
DateDecember 1, 2005
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman" at auction Spink - December 1, 2005
SellerSpink
DateDecember 1, 2005
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
How much is the silver coin of Charles I Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman", "CR" above the shield, Plume above the shield?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman", "CR" above the shield, Plume above the shield is 1300 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman", "CR" above the shield, Plume above the shield?

The information on the current value of the British coin Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman", "CR" above the shield, Plume above the shield is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman", "CR" above the shield, Plume above the shield?

To sell the Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman", "CR" above the shield, Plume above the shield we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
