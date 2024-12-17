flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman". Plume above the shield (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Variety: Plume above the shield

Obverse Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" Plume above the shield - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" Plume above the shield - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight14,75 g
  • Diameter35 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationHalfcrown
  • Yearno date (1625-1642)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:330 USD
Auction sales chart Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" Plume above the shield - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (39)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman". Plume above the shield. This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 110 sold at the Spink auction for GBP 1,500. Bidding took place December 1, 2005.

Сondition
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
SellerSpink
DateDecember 17, 2024
ConditionFR
Selling price
165 $
Price in auction currency 130 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 17, 2024
SellerHosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
DateSeptember 17, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
859 $
Price in auction currency 650 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
SellerSpink
DateApril 4, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateMarch 7, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" at auction Spink - December 13, 2023
SellerSpink
DateDecember 13, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" at auction Elstob & Elstob - April 8, 2022
SellerElstob & Elstob
DateApril 8, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" at auction DNW - September 22, 2021
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 22, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" at auction DNW - April 8, 2020
SellerDNW
DateApril 8, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" at auction DNW - March 10, 2020
SellerDNW
DateMarch 10, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" at auction DNW - March 10, 2020
SellerDNW
DateMarch 10, 2020
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" at auction DNW - March 10, 2020
SellerDNW
DateMarch 10, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" at auction DNW - March 10, 2020
SellerDNW
DateMarch 10, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
SellerDNW
DateFebruary 13, 2020
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" at auction DNW - October 10, 2019
SellerDNW
DateOctober 10, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" at auction DNW - September 19, 2019
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 19, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" at auction DNW - March 21, 2019
SellerDNW
DateMarch 21, 2019
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" at auction DNW - March 21, 2019
SellerDNW
DateMarch 21, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" at auction DNW - March 21, 2019
SellerDNW
DateMarch 21, 2019
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" at auction CNG - March 6, 2019
SellerCNG
DateMarch 6, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" at auction DNW - January 16, 2019
SellerDNW
DateJanuary 16, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" at auction DNW - November 15, 2018
SellerDNW
DateNovember 15, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Charles I Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman", Plume above the shield?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman", Plume above the shield is 330 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman", Plume above the shield?

The information on the current value of the British coin Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman", Plume above the shield is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman", Plume above the shield?

To sell the Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman", Plume above the shield we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

