Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman". Plume above the shield (United Kingdom, Charles I)
Variety: Plume above the shield
Specification
- MetalSilver
- Weight14,75 g
- Diameter35 mm
- EdgePlain
Description
- CountryUnited Kingdom
- PeriodCharles I
- DenominationHalfcrown
- Yearno date (1625-1642)
- RulerCharles I (King of England)
- MintLondon
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman". Plume above the shield. This silver coin from the times of Charles I. The record price belongs to the lot 110 sold at the Spink auction for GBP 1,500. Bidding took place December 1, 2005.
According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman", Plume above the shield is 330 USD.
