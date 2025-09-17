flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman". Oval shield. "CR" divided by shield (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Variety: Oval shield. "CR" divided by shield

Obverse Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman" Oval shield "CR" divided by shield - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman" Oval shield "CR" divided by shield - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight14,75 g
  • Diameter35 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationHalfcrown
  • Yearno date (1625-1642)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:330 USD
Auction sales chart Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman" Oval shield "CR" divided by shield - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (82)Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman". Oval shield. "CR" divided by shield. This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 106 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 2,500. Bidding took place May 24, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman" at auction TimeLine Auctions - September 17, 2025
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateSeptember 17, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
218 $
Price in auction currency 160 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman" at auction Stack's - May 16, 2025
SellerStack's
DateMay 16, 2025
ConditionVF30 NGC
Selling price
340 $
Price in auction currency 340 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - March 21, 2025
SellerNoble Numismatics Pty Ltd
DateMarch 21, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateMarch 7, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateMarch 7, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 12, 2023
SellerHosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
DateSeptember 12, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman" at auction CNG - May 31, 2023
SellerCNG
DateMay 31, 2023
ConditionVF30 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman" at auction CNG - January 4, 2023
SellerCNG
DateJanuary 4, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman" at auction TimeLine Auctions - December 3, 2022
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateDecember 3, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman" at auction Heritage - August 18, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 18, 2022
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman" at auction Heritage - August 18, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 18, 2022
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman" at auction Roxbury’s - July 23, 2022
SellerRoxbury’s
DateJuly 23, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman" at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
SellerCNG
DateMay 18, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman" at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
SellerCNG
DateMay 18, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman" at auction DNW - September 22, 2021
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 22, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman" at auction CNG - July 21, 2021
SellerCNG
DateJuly 21, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman" at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
SellerSpink
DateJuly 7, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman" at auction DNW - May 5, 2021
SellerDNW
DateMay 5, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman" at auction DNW - May 5, 2021
SellerDNW
DateMay 5, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman" at auction Spink - April 29, 2021
SellerSpink
DateApril 29, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman" at auction CNG - April 21, 2021
SellerCNG
DateApril 21, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Charles I Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman", Oval shield, "CR" divided by shield?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman", Oval shield, "CR" divided by shield is 330 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman", Oval shield, "CR" divided by shield?

The information on the current value of the British coin Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman", Oval shield, "CR" divided by shield is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman", Oval shield, "CR" divided by shield?

To sell the Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Second type of horseman", Oval shield, "CR" divided by shield we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
