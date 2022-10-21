flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth type horseman". (P) above shield (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Variety: (P) above shield

Obverse Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth type horseman" (P) above shield - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth type horseman" (P) above shield - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight15 g
  • Diameter34 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationHalfcrown
  • Yearno date (1625-1649)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:260 USD
Auction sales chart Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth type horseman" (P) above shield - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (9)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth type horseman". (P) above shield. This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 130 sold at the Spink auction for GBP 350. Bidding took place December 10, 2019.

Сondition
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth type horseman" at auction Roxbury’s - October 21, 2022
SellerRoxbury’s
DateOctober 21, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 200 AUD
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth type horseman" at auction CNG - May 26, 2021
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth type horseman" at auction CNG - May 26, 2021
SellerCNG
DateMay 26, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
375 $
Price in auction currency 375 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth type horseman" at auction Spink - March 24, 2020
SellerSpink
DateMarch 24, 2020
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth type horseman" at auction Spink - March 24, 2020
SellerSpink
DateMarch 24, 2020
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth type horseman" at auction Spink - December 10, 2019
SellerSpink
DateDecember 10, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth type horseman" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 2, 2019
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateNovember 2, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth type horseman" at auction DNW - October 10, 2019
SellerDNW
DateOctober 10, 2019
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth type horseman" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - March 31, 2017
SellerNoble Numismatics Pty Ltd
DateMarch 31, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth type horseman" at auction Gärtner - October 24, 2015
SellerGärtner
DateOctober 24, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Charles I Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth type horseman", (P) above shield?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth type horseman", (P) above shield is 260 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth type horseman", (P) above shield?

The information on the current value of the British coin Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth type horseman", (P) above shield is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth type horseman", (P) above shield?

To sell the Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth type horseman", (P) above shield we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

