Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth type horseman". (P) above shield (United Kingdom, Charles I)
Variety: (P) above shield
Specification
- MetalSilver
- Weight15 g
- Diameter34 mm
- EdgePlain
Description
- CountryUnited Kingdom
- PeriodCharles I
- DenominationHalfcrown
- Yearno date (1625-1649)
- RulerCharles I (King of England)
- MintLondon
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth type horseman". (P) above shield. This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 130 sold at the Spink auction for GBP 350. Bidding took place December 10, 2019.
