Halfcrown no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot". Line under the horseman (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Variety: Line under the horseman

Obverse Halfcrown no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" Line under the horseman - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Halfcrown no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" Line under the horseman - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight15 g
  • Diameter35 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationHalfcrown
  • Yearno date (1638-1639)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:1400 USD
Auction sales chart Halfcrown no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" Line under the horseman - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (20)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot". Line under the horseman. This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1098 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich auction for CHF 5,000. Bidding took place December 3, 2024.

Сondition
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction DNW - February 2, 2022
SellerDNW
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
2029 $
Price in auction currency 1500 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction DNW - September 22, 2021
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 22, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
1093 $
Price in auction currency 800 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
SellerDNW
DateFebruary 13, 2020
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction DNW - March 21, 2019
SellerDNW
DateMarch 21, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction DNW - December 3, 2018
SellerDNW
DateDecember 3, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction DNW - June 14, 2018
SellerDNW
DateJune 14, 2018
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - February 9, 2016
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateFebruary 9, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction DNW - November 12, 2015
SellerDNW
DateNovember 12, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction Spink - September 22, 2014
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 22, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction CNG - September 19, 2012
SellerCNG
DateSeptember 19, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction Spink - October 6, 2011
SellerSpink
DateOctober 6, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 27, 2011
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateSeptember 27, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction Spink - October 1, 2009
SellerSpink
DateOctober 1, 2009
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 23, 2008
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateSeptember 23, 2008
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction Spink - March 29, 2007
SellerSpink
DateMarch 29, 2007
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction Spink - June 29, 2006
SellerSpink
DateJune 29, 2006
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction Spink - December 1, 2005
SellerSpink
DateDecember 1, 2005
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction Spink - December 1, 2005
SellerSpink
DateDecember 1, 2005
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction Spink - December 1, 2005
SellerSpink
DateDecember 1, 2005
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 11, 2005
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateOctober 11, 2005
ConditionVF
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Charles I Halfcrown no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot", Line under the horseman?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Halfcrown no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot", Line under the horseman is 1400 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Halfcrown no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot", Line under the horseman?

The information on the current value of the British coin Halfcrown no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot", Line under the horseman is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Halfcrown no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot", Line under the horseman?

To sell the Halfcrown no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot", Line under the horseman we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

