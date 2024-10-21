flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Halfcrown no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot". Anchor and "B" above the horseman (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Variety: Anchor and "B" above the horseman

Obverse Halfcrown no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" Anchor and "B" above the horseman - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Halfcrown no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" Anchor and "B" above the horseman - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight15 g
  • Diameter35 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationHalfcrown
  • Yearno date (1638-1639)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:4000 USD
Auction sales chart Halfcrown no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" Anchor and "B" above the horseman - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (38)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot". Anchor and "B" above the horseman. This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 191 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 10,000. Bidding took place April 19, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction NOONANS - March 11, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateMarch 11, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
837 $
Price in auction currency 650 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateOctober 21, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction CNG - September 18, 2024
SellerCNG
DateSeptember 18, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
2125 $
Price in auction currency 2125 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 17, 2024
SellerHosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
DateSeptember 17, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction Sovereign Rarities - May 29, 2024
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateMay 29, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - April 30, 2024
SellerBruun Rasmussen
DateApril 30, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction Morton & Eden - April 26, 2024
SellerMorton & Eden
DateApril 26, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 20, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction NOONANS - July 19, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateJuly 19, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateApril 5, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction Spink - March 31, 2023
SellerSpink
DateMarch 31, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction DNW - September 22, 2021
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 22, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction CNG - April 21, 2021
SellerCNG
DateApril 21, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 27, 2020
SellerRoma Numismatics
DateMarch 27, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 26, 2019
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateSeptember 26, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction DNW - September 19, 2019
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 19, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction DNW - March 21, 2019
SellerDNW
DateMarch 21, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction Spink - September 25, 2018
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 25, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction Morton & Eden - June 27, 2018
SellerMorton & Eden
DateJune 27, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction DNW - February 21, 2018
SellerDNW
DateFebruary 21, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction CNG - September 27, 2017
SellerCNG
DateSeptember 27, 2017
ConditionF
Selling price
******
How much is the silver coin of Charles I Halfcrown no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot", Anchor and "B" above the horseman?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Halfcrown no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot", Anchor and "B" above the horseman is 4000 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Halfcrown no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot", Anchor and "B" above the horseman?

The information on the current value of the British coin Halfcrown no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot", Anchor and "B" above the horseman is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Halfcrown no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot", Anchor and "B" above the horseman?

To sell the Halfcrown no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot", Anchor and "B" above the horseman we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

