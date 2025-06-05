Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth type horseman" (United Kingdom, Charles I)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- MetalSilver
- Weight15 g
- Diameter34 mm
- EdgePlain
Description
- CountryUnited Kingdom
- PeriodCharles I
- DenominationHalfcrown
- Yearno date (1625-1649)
- RulerCharles I (King of England)
- MintLondon
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth type horseman". This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 16 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 1,300. Bidding took place April 26, 2024.
How much is the silver coin of Charles I Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth type horseman"?
According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth type horseman" is 270 USD.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth type horseman"?
The information on the current value of the British coin Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth type horseman" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth type horseman"?
To sell the Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth type horseman" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.