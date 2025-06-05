flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth type horseman" (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Obverse Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth type horseman" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth type horseman" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight15 g
  • Diameter34 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationHalfcrown
  • Yearno date (1625-1649)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:270 USD
Auction sales chart Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth type horseman" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (190)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth type horseman". This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 16 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 1,300. Bidding took place April 26, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth type horseman" at auction Colonial Acres Coins Ltd. - September 28, 2025
SellerColonial Acres Coins Ltd.
DateSeptember 28, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth type horseman" at auction Heritage - June 5, 2025
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth type horseman" at auction Heritage - June 5, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJune 5, 2025
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 180 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth type horseman" at auction CNG - May 21, 2025
SellerCNG
DateMay 21, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
350 $
Price in auction currency 350 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth type horseman" at auction NOONANS - April 30, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateApril 30, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth type horseman" at auction Heritage - April 24, 2025
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth type horseman" at auction Heritage - April 24, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateApril 24, 2025
ConditionVF35 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth type horseman" at auction Heritage - April 24, 2025
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth type horseman" at auction Heritage - April 24, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateApril 24, 2025
ConditionXF40 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth type horseman" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 25, 2025
SellerHosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
DateMarch 25, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth type horseman" at auction WAG - March 16, 2025
SellerWAG
DateMarch 16, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth type horseman" at auction Heritage - March 6, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 6, 2025
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth type horseman" at auction Heritage - March 6, 2025
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth type horseman" at auction Heritage - March 6, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 6, 2025
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth type horseman" at auction Roxbury’s - January 31, 2025
SellerRoxbury’s
DateJanuary 31, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth type horseman" at auction Lockdales Auctioneers - January 22, 2025
SellerLockdales Auctioneers
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth type horseman" at auction Coins NB - January 18, 2025
SellerCoins NB
DateJanuary 18, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth type horseman" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
SellerSpink
DateDecember 17, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth type horseman" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth type horseman" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
SellerSpink
DateDecember 17, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth type horseman" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
SellerSpink
DateDecember 17, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth type horseman" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 11, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateDecember 11, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth type horseman" at auction NOONANS - December 10, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth type horseman" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - November 19, 2024
SellerHosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
DateNovember 19, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth type horseman" at auction Lockdales Auctioneers - November 13, 2024
SellerLockdales Auctioneers
DateNovember 13, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth type horseman" at auction Lockdales Auctioneers - November 13, 2024
SellerLockdales Auctioneers
DateNovember 13, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth type horseman" at auction St James’s - December 4, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateDecember 4, 2025
ConditionF
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth type horseman" at auction St James’s - December 4, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateDecember 4, 2025
ConditionF
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth type horseman" at auction St James’s - December 4, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateDecember 4, 2025
ConditionF
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth type horseman" at auction St James’s - December 4, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateDecember 4, 2025
ConditionF
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth type horseman" at auction St James’s - December 4, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateDecember 4, 2025
ConditionVF
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth type horseman" at auction St James’s - December 4, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateDecember 4, 2025
ConditionVF
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth type horseman" at auction Heritage - December 8, 2025
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth type horseman" at auction Heritage - December 8, 2025
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth type horseman" at auction Heritage - December 8, 2025
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth type horseman" at auction Heritage - December 8, 2025
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth type horseman" at auction Heritage - December 8, 2025
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth type horseman" at auction Heritage - December 8, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 8, 2025
ConditionAU58 NGC
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth type horseman" at auction TimeLine Auctions - December 11, 2025
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateDecember 11, 2025
ConditionF
How much is the silver coin of Charles I Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth type horseman"?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth type horseman" is 270 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth type horseman"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth type horseman" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth type horseman"?

To sell the Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth type horseman" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

