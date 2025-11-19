flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Obverse Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight14,75 g
  • Diameter35 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationHalfcrown
  • Yearno date (1625-1642)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:300 USD
Auction sales chart Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (377)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman". This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1102 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place May 31, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" at auction Davissons Ltd. - November 19, 2025
SellerDavissons Ltd.
DateNovember 19, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
325 $
Price in auction currency 325 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" at auction MDC Monaco - November 9, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 9, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" at auction MDC Monaco - November 9, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 9, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" at auction St James’s - November 1, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateNovember 1, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" at auction CNG - October 29, 2025
SellerCNG
DateOctober 29, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" at auction CNG - October 29, 2025
SellerCNG
DateOctober 29, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" at auction Heritage - October 23, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 23, 2025
ConditionXF45 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - September 28, 2025
SellerBid & Grow Auctions
DateSeptember 28, 2025
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 9, 2025
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateJuly 9, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" at auction CNG - June 4, 2025
SellerCNG
DateJune 4, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" at auction CNG - April 30, 2025
SellerCNG
DateApril 30, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" at auction Heritage - February 27, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 27, 2025
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" at auction Heritage - February 27, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 27, 2025
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionVF25 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 17, 2024
ConditionVF35 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 17, 2024
ConditionVF35 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
SellerSpink
DateDecember 17, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
SellerSpink
DateDecember 17, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" at auction Mowbray Collectables - September 20, 2024
SellerMowbray Collectables
DateSeptember 20, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 16, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" at auction Heritage - September 12, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 12, 2024
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Charles I Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman"?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" is 300 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman"?

To sell the Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "Third type of horseman" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

