Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth type horseman". Small horse (United Kingdom, Charles I)
Variety: Small horse
Specification
- MetalSilver
- Weight15 g
- Diameter34 mm
- EdgePlain
Description
- CountryUnited Kingdom
- PeriodCharles I
- DenominationHalfcrown
- Yearno date (1625-1649)
- RulerCharles I (King of England)
- MintLondon
- PurposeCirculation
