United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth type horseman". Small horse (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Variety: Small horse

no imageno image

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight15 g
  • Diameter34 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationHalfcrown
  • Yearno date (1625-1649)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (0)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where can I sell the Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth type horseman", Small horse?

To sell the Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth type horseman", Small horse we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

