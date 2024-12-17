Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman". Line under the horseman (United Kingdom, Charles I)
Variety: Line under the horseman
Specification
- MetalSilver
- Weight14,75 g
- Diameter35 mm
- EdgePlain
Description
- CountryUnited Kingdom
- PeriodCharles I
- DenominationHalfcrown
- Yearno date (1625-1642)
- RulerCharles I (King of England)
- MintLondon
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman". Line under the horseman. This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 334 sold at the Spink auction for GBP 8,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.
How much is the silver coin of Charles I Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman", Line under the horseman?
According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman", Line under the horseman is 2600 USD.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman", Line under the horseman?
The information on the current value of the British coin Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman", Line under the horseman is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman", Line under the horseman?
To sell the Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman", Line under the horseman we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.