Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman". Line under the horseman (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Variety: Line under the horseman

Obverse Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" Line under the horseman - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" Line under the horseman - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight14,75 g
  • Diameter35 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationHalfcrown
  • Yearno date (1625-1642)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:2600 USD
Auction sales chart Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" Line under the horseman - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (25)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman". Line under the horseman. This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 334 sold at the Spink auction for GBP 8,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
SellerSpink
DateDecember 17, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
1142 $
Price in auction currency 900 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - May 8, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateMay 8, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
9906 $
Price in auction currency 9000 CHF
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" at auction Morton & Eden - April 26, 2024
SellerMorton & Eden
DateApril 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" at auction CNG - September 20, 2023
SellerCNG
DateSeptember 20, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
SellerSpink
DateJuly 7, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" at auction CNG - January 20, 2021
SellerCNG
DateJanuary 20, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" at auction Spink - March 24, 2020
SellerSpink
DateMarch 24, 2020
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" at auction Morton & Eden - November 28, 2019
SellerMorton & Eden
DateNovember 28, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" at auction DNW - October 10, 2019
SellerDNW
DateOctober 10, 2019
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" at auction DNW - September 19, 2019
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 19, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" at auction DNW - March 21, 2019
SellerDNW
DateMarch 21, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" at auction CNG - January 9, 2019
SellerCNG
DateJanuary 9, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" at auction DNW - September 20, 2018
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 20, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 7, 2018
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateJune 7, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" at auction DNW - September 15, 2017
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 15, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 28, 2016
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateSeptember 28, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" at auction DNW - November 12, 2015
SellerDNW
DateNovember 12, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 24, 2015
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateSeptember 24, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" at auction Spink - May 14, 2015
SellerSpink
DateMay 14, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
SellerHeritage
DateApril 16, 2014
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman" at auction CNG - September 15, 2010
SellerCNG
DateSeptember 15, 2010
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
How much is the silver coin of Charles I Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman", Line under the horseman?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman", Line under the horseman is 2600 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman", Line under the horseman?

The information on the current value of the British coin Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman", Line under the horseman is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman", Line under the horseman?

To sell the Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) "First type of horseman", Line under the horseman we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

