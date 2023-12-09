flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Rose". There is a border (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Variety: There is a border

Obverse 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Rose" There is a border - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Rose" There is a border - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight0,86 g
  • Diameter16 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • Denomination2 Pence (Halfgroat)
  • Yearno date (1625-1642)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:80 USD
Auction sales chart 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Rose" There is a border - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (14)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Rose". There is a border. This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 83 sold at the NOONANS auction for GBP 900. Bidding took place October 3, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Rose" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Rose" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionVF35 PCGS
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 100 USD
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Rose" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - November 19, 2024
SellerHosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
DateNovember 19, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Rose" at auction TimeLine Auctions - December 9, 2023
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateDecember 9, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 45 GBP
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Rose" at auction Spink - March 24, 2020
SellerSpink
DateMarch 24, 2020
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Rose" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - February 1, 2020
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateFebruary 1, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Rose" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 2, 2019
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateNovember 2, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Rose" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 15, 2019
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJune 15, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Rose" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 3, 2018
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateNovember 3, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Rose" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 3, 2017
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateJune 3, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Rose" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 5, 2016
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateNovember 5, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Rose" at auction Künker - October 20, 2016
SellerKünker
DateOctober 20, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Rose" at auction Künker - October 20, 2016
SellerKünker
DateOctober 20, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Rose" at auction Davissons Ltd. - March 4, 2015
SellerDavissons Ltd.
DateMarch 4, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Rose" at auction CNG - May 23, 2012
SellerCNG
DateMay 23, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Rose" at auction TimeLine Auctions - December 11, 2025
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateDecember 11, 2025
ConditionF
To auction

How much is the silver coin of Charles I 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Rose", There is a border?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Rose", There is a border is 80 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Rose", There is a border?

The information on the current value of the British coin 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Rose", There is a border is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Rose", There is a border?

To sell the 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Rose", There is a border we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
