flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Penny no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Obverse Penny no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Penny no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group (CNG)

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight0,5 g
  • Diameter14 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationPenny
  • Yearno date (1642-1649)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type". This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 63518 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 336. Bidding took place April 20, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Penny no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 2, 2023
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 101 USD
United Kingdom Penny no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2023
United Kingdom Penny no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 2, 2023
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 101 USD
United Kingdom Penny no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction CNG - June 14, 2023
SellerCNG
DateJune 14, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Penny no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction CNG - June 14, 2023
SellerCNG
DateJune 14, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction Heritage - April 21, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateApril 21, 2022
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Penny no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction Heritage - April 21, 2022
United Kingdom Penny no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction Heritage - April 21, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateApril 21, 2022
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Penny no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction CNG - April 21, 2021
United Kingdom Penny no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction CNG - April 21, 2021
SellerCNG
DateApril 21, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Penny no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction CNG - January 2, 2019
SellerCNG
DateJanuary 2, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Penny no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction Künker - October 20, 2016
SellerKünker
DateOctober 20, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Penny no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction Agora - August 25, 2015
SellerAgora
DateAugust 25, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction Agora - May 26, 2015
SellerAgora
DateMay 26, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction CNG - March 25, 2015
SellerCNG
DateMarch 25, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Charles I Penny no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type"?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Penny no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" is 130 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Penny no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Penny no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Penny no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type"?

To sell the Penny no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of United KingdomCoin catalog of Charles ICoins of United Kingdom in 1642All English coinsEnglish silver coinsEnglish coins PennyNumismatic auctions