United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust". Plume above the shield (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Variety: Plume above the shield

Obverse 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust" Plume above the shield - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust" Plume above the shield - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight1 g
  • Diameter16 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • Denomination2 Pence (Halfgroat)
  • Yearno date (1625-1642)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:160 USD
Auction sales chart 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust" Plume above the shield - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (2)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust". Plume above the shield. This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2540 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 190. Bidding took place May 23, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionVF30 PCGS
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust" at auction CNG - May 23, 2012
SellerCNG
DateMay 23, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Charles I 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust", Plume above the shield?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust", Plume above the shield is 160 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust", Plume above the shield?

The information on the current value of the British coin 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust", Plume above the shield is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust", Plume above the shield?

To sell the 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust", Plume above the shield we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

