Double crown no date (1625-1642) "First bust" (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Obverse Double crown no date (1625-1642) "First bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Double crown no date (1625-1642) "First bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: Sovereign Rarities Ltd

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight4,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,1327 oz) 4,1265 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationDouble crown
  • Yearno date (1625-1642)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:2100 USD
Auction sales chart Double crown no date (1625-1642) "First bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (53)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Double crown no date (1625-1642) "First bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5142 sold at the Spink auction for GBP 5,000. Bidding took place March 29, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "First bust" at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "First bust" at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 29, 2025
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
3840 $
Price in auction currency 3840 USD
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "First bust" at auction Stack's - August 26, 2025
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "First bust" at auction Stack's - August 26, 2025
SellerStack's
DateAugust 26, 2025
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "First bust" at auction Sovereign Rarities - March 13, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
2074 $
Price in auction currency 1600 GBP
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "First bust" at auction Heritage - January 22, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "First bust" at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
SellerNihon
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "First bust" at auction CNG - May 29, 2024
SellerCNG
DateMay 29, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "First bust" at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "First bust" at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 13, 2024
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "First bust" at auction CNG - September 20, 2023
SellerCNG
DateSeptember 20, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "First bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 15, 2023
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "First bust" at auction Münzenonline - April 28, 2023
SellerMünzenonline
DateApril 28, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "First bust" at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateApril 5, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "First bust" at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateApril 5, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "First bust" at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateApril 5, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "First bust" at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
SellerSpink
DateApril 3, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "First bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 24, 2022
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "First bust" at auction HARMERS - September 26, 2022
SellerHARMERS
DateSeptember 26, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "First bust" at auction St James’s - September 22, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateSeptember 22, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "First bust" at auction Schulman - April 12, 2022
SellerSchulman
DateApril 12, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "First bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 10, 2022
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateMarch 10, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "First bust" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
SellerSINCONA
DateNovember 21, 2021
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "First bust" at auction Auction World - October 17, 2021
SellerAuction World
DateOctober 17, 2021
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
******
How much is the gold coin of Charles I Double crown no date (1625-1642) "First bust"?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Double crown no date (1625-1642) "First bust" is 2100 USD. The coin contains 4,1265 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 552,89 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Double crown no date (1625-1642) "First bust"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Double crown no date (1625-1642) "First bust" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Double crown no date (1625-1642) "First bust"?

To sell the Double crown no date (1625-1642) "First bust" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

