United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Sixpence no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Obverse Sixpence no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Sixpence no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight3 g
  • Diameter26 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationSixpence
  • Yearno date (1642-1649)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:160 USD
Auction sales chart Sixpence no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (7)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type". This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 441 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 240. Bidding took place September 18, 2018.

Сondition
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction Lockdales Auctioneers - November 13, 2024
SellerLockdales Auctioneers
DateNovember 13, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
SellerSpink
DateJuly 5, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 70 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction CNG - September 26, 2018
SellerCNG
DateSeptember 26, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction DNW - September 20, 2018
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 20, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction DNW - September 20, 2018
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 20, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction HERVERA - May 15, 2014
SellerHERVERA
DateMay 15, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction Soler y Llach - May 15, 2014
SellerSoler y Llach
DateMay 15, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction St James’s - December 4, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateDecember 4, 2025
ConditionF
To auction

How much is the silver coin of Charles I Sixpence no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type"?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Sixpence no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" is 160 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sixpence no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Sixpence no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sixpence no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type"?

To sell the Sixpence no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

