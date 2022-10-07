flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Unite no date (1625-1642) "Seventh bust" (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Obverse Unite no date (1625-1642) "Seventh bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Unite no date (1625-1642) "Seventh bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight9 g
  • Pure gold (0,2653 oz) 8,253 g
  • Diameter33 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationUnite
  • Yearno date (1625-1642)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:7100 USD
Auction sales chart Unite no date (1625-1642) "Seventh bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Unite no date (1625-1642) "Seventh bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 52 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 12,000. Bidding took place September 25, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Seventh bust" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
8400 $
Price in auction currency 8400 USD
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Seventh bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 24, 2022
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
14028 $
Price in auction currency 14000 CHF
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Seventh bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
SellerSpink
DateOctober 7, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Seventh bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
SellerSpink
DateOctober 7, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Seventh bust" at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 30, 2022
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Seventh bust" at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 30, 2022
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Seventh bust" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
SellerSINCONA
DateNovember 21, 2021
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Seventh bust" at auction CNG - September 17, 2020
SellerCNG
DateSeptember 17, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Seventh bust" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 25, 2018
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateSeptember 25, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Seventh bust" at auction CNG - May 23, 2012
SellerCNG
DateMay 23, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of Charles I Unite no date (1625-1642) "Seventh bust"?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Unite no date (1625-1642) "Seventh bust" is 7100 USD. The coin contains 8,253 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 1105,37 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Unite no date (1625-1642) "Seventh bust"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Unite no date (1625-1642) "Seventh bust" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Unite no date (1625-1642) "Seventh bust"?

To sell the Unite no date (1625-1642) "Seventh bust" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

