flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust". (P). (R) (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Variety: (P). (R)

Obverse 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" (P) (R) - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" (P) (R) - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight1 g
  • Diameter16 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • Denomination2 Pence (Halfgroat)
  • Yearno date (1625-1642)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:57000 USD
Auction sales chart 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" (P) (R) - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (16)Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust". (P). (R). This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 30258 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 646,250. Bidding took place May 16, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionVF30 PCGS
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction CNG - April 26, 2023
SellerCNG
DateApril 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
475 $
Price in auction currency 475 USD
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Stack's - October 27, 2022
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Stack's - October 27, 2022
SellerStack's
DateOctober 27, 2022
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Stack's - October 27, 2022
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Stack's - October 27, 2022
SellerStack's
DateOctober 27, 2022
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Stack's - October 27, 2022
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Stack's - October 27, 2022
SellerStack's
DateOctober 27, 2022
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Stack's - October 27, 2022
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Stack's - October 27, 2022
SellerStack's
DateOctober 27, 2022
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction DNW - September 22, 2021
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 22, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction CNG - April 21, 2021
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction CNG - April 21, 2021
SellerCNG
DateApril 21, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction TimeLine Auctions - September 9, 2019
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateSeptember 9, 2019
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Holding History Inc - June 1, 2019
SellerHolding History Inc
DateJune 1, 2019
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Künker - October 20, 2016
SellerKünker
DateOctober 20, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Davissons Ltd. - April 29, 2015
SellerDavissons Ltd.
DateApril 29, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Heritage - May 17, 2014
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Heritage - May 17, 2014
SellerHeritage
DateMay 17, 2014
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 25, 2006
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateSeptember 25, 2006
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction CNG - May 24, 2006
SellerCNG
DateMay 24, 2006
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction CNG - May 24, 2006
SellerCNG
DateMay 24, 2006
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Charles I 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", (P), (R)?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", (P), (R) is 57000 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", (P), (R)?

The information on the current value of the British coin 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", (P), (R) is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", (P), (R)?

To sell the 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", (P), (R) we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of United KingdomCoin catalog of Charles ICoins of United Kingdom in 1625All English coinsEnglish silver coinsEnglish coins 2 Pence (Halfgroat)Numismatic auctions