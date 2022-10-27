2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust". (P). (R) (United Kingdom, Charles I)

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", (P), (R) is 57000 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", (P), (R)?

The information on the current value of the British coin 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", (P), (R) is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.